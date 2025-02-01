Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd February 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The North London outfit eased past IF Elfsborg by a 3-0 margin in the UEFA Europa League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Brentford, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have also flattered to deceive this season. The Bees edged Crystal Palace to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good historical record against Brentford and have won 26 out of the 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's seven victories.

Brentford have won only one of their last seven matches against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and have played out draws in each of their games at home during this period.

Tottenham Hotspur won the reverse fixture by a 3-1 margin in September last year and will be looking to complete a Premier League double over Brentford for the first time in their top-flight history.

The team that has scored the first goal has won none of the last five matches between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford in the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur managing to pull off a comeback in two of these games.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have a good squad at their disposal but have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski have shown glimpses of their abilities this season and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Brentford can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

