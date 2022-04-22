Brentford vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips | 23rd April, 2022

Brentford host Tottenham at Brentford Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Brentford are currently 12th in the league, with a win potentially taking them up to 9th. Thomas Frank's side have been in strong form of late, having won four of their last five games. They will hope to take that momentum into the game against Tottenham on Saturday.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are currently 4th in the table, tied on points with Arsenal. Antonio Conte's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-0 loss against Brighton last time out and will look to bounce back with a win against Brentford on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Brentford vs Tottenham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham have won both their previous fixtures against Brentford recently.

Spurs came away as 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. A Sergi Canos own-goal and Heung-min Son's strike were enough to secure the victory on the night.

Tottenham are currently 4th in the league for goals per game, having scored 1.8 goals across 32 games so far. Brentford are 11th in the league, having scored 1.2 goals in their 33 games so far this campaign.

Spurs are 6th in the league in goals conceded with 1.2 goals per game. Meanwhile, Brentford are 13th with 1.5 goals conceded per game.

Brentford vs Tottenham Prediction

Both sides have been in good form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Brentford will be without Sergi Canos, Zanka, Ethan Pinnock and Frank Onyeka due to injury.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have no new injury worries following their 1-0 loss against Brighton last time out. Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty and Oliver Skipp are all unavailable for the game due to injury.

We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Tottenham

Brentford vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both sides to score - YES (Both sides have been in great goalscoring form of late. Brentford have score 11 goals in their last five games, while Tottenham have found the back of the net 14 times)

Tip 3 - Harry Kane or Heung-min Son to score/assist (Kane has one goal and five assists in his last five games, while Son has six goals and one assist)

