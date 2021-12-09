Brentford vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips - 10th December 2021

Brentford and Watford kick off round 16 of the English Premier League when they square off at the Brentford Community Stadium on Friday.

The hosts have failed to win their last two outings, while the visitors head into the game on a three-game losing streak.

Brentford failed to return to winning ways last time out as they played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Leeds United.

Prior to that, Thomas Frank’s men picked up a 1-0 win over Everton before suffering a 2-0 loss away to Tottenham.

With 17 points from 15 games, the Bees are currently 13th in the Premier League table, four points above Friday’s visitors.

Watford, meanwhile, saw their losing streak stretch to three games last time out when they were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City.

Claudio Ranieri’s men have now picked up just three points from their last 18 available, losing five games in that time.

Their poor performances this season have been down to their struggles on home turf, where they boast the division’s third-worst record with seven points from eight games.

Brentford vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Watford boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 26 wins from the last 73 meetings between the sides.

In that time, Brentford have picked up 21 wins, while 26 games have ended all square.

Brentford have picked up just one win in their last eight league games, claiming two draws and losing five games in that time.

Brentford have picked up just two wins at home this season, losing four and claiming one draw from their seven games.

Watford, meanwhile, have picked up six points from seven away games this season, losing five matches and winning two.

Both sides last met in the Championship last season, with Brentford going unbeaten in both home and away fixtures, claiming one win and one draw.

Brentford vs Watford Prediction

This game has all the makings of an absorbing contest as Brentford and Watford are currently separated by just four points in the bottom half of the table. Despite their recent string of defeats, Watford have played brilliantly and we anticipate they will claim all three points in this one.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Watford

Brentford vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Watford

Tip 2- Over 2.5: Yes

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Tip 4 - Emmanuel Dennis to score anytime: Yes

