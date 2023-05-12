Brentford vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with David Moyes' West Ham United side in an important clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

Brentford vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Hammers edged AZ Alkmaar to a 2-1 victory in the UEFA Conference League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Brentford, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Brentford vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Ham United have a good record against Brentford and have won 23 out of the 52 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's 18 victories.

Brentford have won five of their last seven matches against West Ham United in the Premier League and have won their last three such games in the competition.

West Ham United defeated Brentford by a 1-0 scoreline in the FA Cup this season and could defeat a single top-flight opponent three times in the same season for only the fourth time in their history.

West Ham United have suffered defeat in seven of their last eight London derbies away from home in the Premier League and have lost four of their five such games this season.

After losing only five of their first 28 Premier League games this season, Brentford have lost four of their last seven matches in the competition.

Brentford vs West Ham United Prediction

West Ham United have shown marked improvement over the past month and will be intent on distancing themselves from the relegation zone. Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma have stepped up in recent weeks and will look to add to their goal tallies in this fixture.

Brentford can pack a punch on their day but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 West Ham United

Brentford vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Michail Antonio to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes