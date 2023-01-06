Brentford vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Brentford will host West Ham United at the Brentford Community Stadium in round three of the FA Cup on Saturday (January 7).

The Hammers, who are on a run of six competitive games without a win, will look to stop the rot and pick up a morale-boosting result.

Brentford, meanwhile, continued their fine run of results, stunning Liverpool 3-1 on Monday.

The Bees are unbeaten in four games across competitions, a run that has seen them pick up seven points from nine in the Premier League. Brentford, who are ninth in the league table, will look to maintain their superb run as they kick off their cup quest this weekend.

Meanwhile, West Ham failed to arrest their slump in form, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds United on Wednesday.

The Hammers have now failed to win their last six games, a run that has seen David Moyes sweat over his role at the helm of affairs. However, West Ham head into the weekend unbeaten in all but one of their last six away games across competitions, claiming three wins and two draws.

Brentford vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 51 meetings, West Ham boast a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Brentford have picked up four fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

The Bees are on a three-game winning streak against David Moyes’ side since a 1-0 loss in July 2021.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last four games across competitions, picking up two draws and as many wins since a 3-1 friendly loss against Celta Vigo in December.

West Ham have lost five of their last six competitive games, with Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Leeds being the exception.

Brentford vs West Ham United Prediction

While West Ham will look to arrest their slump, they will be up against a rampant Brentford side firing on all cylinders. The Bees have been solid at home this season and should come away victorious, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 West Ham United

Brentford vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in nine of Brentford’s last ten games.)

