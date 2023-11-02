Brentford vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Brentford will invite West Ham United to the Gtech Community Stadium in a mid-table Premier League clash on Saturday.

The home team have recorded back-to-back wins in the Premier League, including a 2-0 away triumph over West London rivals Chelsea last week. Ethan Pinnock opened the scoring in the 58th minute while Bryan Mbeumo sealed their win with an injury-time strike.

The visitors, meanwhile, have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League. In their previous outing, they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Everton. They broke their four-game winless run on Wednesday, registering a 3-1 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup round of 16.

It was a dominant performance against the in-form Gunners, with Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen adding goals 10 minutes apart in the second half after Ben White's own goal gave them the lead in the first half.

Brentford vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two London rivals have crossed paths 53 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1898. These games have been contested closely, with the visitors having a narrow 23-19 lead in wins and 11 games ending in draws.

They have met four times in the Premier League, with the hosts having a 100% record in these games, scoring two goals apiece.

Last season, Brentford recorded a league double with a 4-0 aggregate scored, though they suffered a 1-0 home defeat in the FA Cup third round.

West Ham United have just one win in their last five away meetings against the hosts, failing to score in three games in that period.

Both teams have scored 16 goals in 10 Premier League games this term and the hosts have the better defensive record, conceding five goals fewer (12).

Brentford vs West Ham United Prediction

The Bees have recorded just one win at home in all competitions this term, with the win coming against Burnley in the Premier League last month. They have a 100% record in Premier League meetings against the visitors, scoring eight times while conceding just once.

Thomas Frank has a lengthy absentee list for the match as Rico Henry, Kevin Schade, Joshua Dasilva, Mikkel Damsgaard, and Keane Lewis-Potter are confirmed absentees through injuries. Shandon Baptiste has recovered well from a shoulder injury but the match comes too soon for him.

The Hammers returned to winning ways after three consecutive defeats in all competitions with a convincing 3-1 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. They'll look to continue that form in this match.

David Moyes has a clean bill of health for the trip to West London but will be without Lucas Paquetá and Edson Álvarez, who will serve a one-match suspension after picking up their fifth yellow cards of the season last week.

Considering the hosts' record against the visitors in the Premier League, they are strong favorites but have a lengthy absentee list, which might impact their performance.

The visitors fielded an almost full-strength squad in their Carabao Cup meeting against Arsenal on Wednesday. They'll be playing their fourth game in eight days, so fatigue will be a factor.

With that in mind, we back the two London rivals to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 West Ham United

Brentford vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bryan Mbeumo to score or assist any time - Yes