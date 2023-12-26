Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th December 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Brentford lock horns with an impressive Wolverhampton Wanderers side in an important encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side stunned Chelsea with a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Brentford, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Bees slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a good historical record against Brentford and have won 15 out of the 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's 12 victories.

Brentford have won only one of their last eight league games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in a Premier League fixture in September 2021.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are unbeaten in their last four matches away from home against Brentford in league fixtures, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-0 margin in a Championship fixture in February 2016.

Since a 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur last year, Wolverhampton Wanderers are winless in their last 14 matches away from home against teams from London in the Premier League.

Brentford have lost three of their last six home games in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 27 such games preceding this run.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Wolverhampton Wanderers have stepped up to the plate this season but have a few issues to address ahead of this game. The away side has a good squad at its disposal and will look to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Brentford can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Matheus Cunha to score - Yes