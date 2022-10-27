Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2022

Brentford are set to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Aston Villa in the league. A first-half brace from striker Danny Ings and goals from Jamaican winger Leon Bailey and forward Ollie Watkins secured the win for Aston Villa.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, lost 4-0 to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City in the league. Goals from Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans, winger Harvey Barnes, midfielder James Maddison and veteran striker Jamie Vardy sealed the deal for Leicester City.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Wolverhampton Wanderers have won six games.

Brentford have won four games, while the other two have ended in draws.

Striker Ivan Toney has registered 10 goal contributions in the league for Brentford.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored five goals in the league this season as a team.

Portugal internationals Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence have both scored two goals each in the league for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Brentford are currently 11th in the league, and have won only one of their last five league games. Having started the season well, with a 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United in particular a shining highlight, the Bees are now struggling. Despite their troubling current form, Brentford boss Thomas Frank is in high demand; the Dane has been linked with Southampton and Aston Villa in recent weeks.

Striker Ivan Toney is undoubtedly the star of the side. The 26-year old has scored eight goals in the league this season, and was rewarded with an England call-up in September. Toney's recent performances could potentially see him go to Qatar for the World Cup, which would be a huge achievement for the former Peterborough United striker, as well as for Brentford.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Harry Kane

Ivan Toney

James Maddison



Get him on the plane 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Only three English Premier League players have been involved in 20+ Premier League goals in 2022:Harry KaneIvan ToneyJames MaddisonGet him on the plane🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Only three English Premier League players have been involved in 20+ Premier League goals in 2022:✅ Harry Kane✅ Ivan Toney✅ James MaddisonGet him on the plane ✈️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/scWMSI3YwX

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are 19th in the league, two points behind 17th-placed Leicester City. Having sacked Bruno Lage after a poor start to the season, Wolves are yet to appoint a permanent replacement; despite being linked with options as varied as Julen Lopetegui and Michael Beale.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“Who wouldn't want to play for Barcelona? It’s normal”, he added. Ruben Neves on Barcelona links: “If you ask in general, all players want to play for Barca! It’s one of the best clubs in the world. It's a privilege for me to be linked to this team”.“Who wouldn't want to play for Barcelona? It’s normal”, he added. Ruben Neves on Barcelona links: “If you ask in general, all players want to play for Barca! It’s one of the best clubs in the world. It's a privilege for me to be linked to this team”. 🔵🔴 #FCB“Who wouldn't want to play for Barcelona? It’s normal”, he added. https://t.co/aJirDMl8cM

With strikers Raul Jimenez and Sasa Kalajdzic out injured, Wolves are struggling in attack.

Brentford to win here.

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Brentford

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Ivan Toney to score- Yes

