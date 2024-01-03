Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 5th 2024

Brentford will entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Brentford Community Stadium in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

Both teams were eliminated from the third round last season and will look to improve upon that record here. The hosts lost 1-0 to London rivals West Ham United while the visitors lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the replay after the initial meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

The two teams will play for the first time in 2024 and will be hoping for a winning start to the year. Interestingly, they head into the match in contrasting form, as the hosts have lost five games on the trot while Wolverhampton have won three games in a row.

They met in their midweek Premier League clash last Wednesday, with Wolves registering a comfortable 4-1 away win. Hwang Hee-chan continued his fine form with a first-half brace after Mario Lemina opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Jeanricner Bellegarde added the fourth goal in the 79th minute.

Brentford lost 3-1 to Crystal Palace in the Premier League in their final game of 2023 on Saturday while Wolverhampton registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Everton.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 32 times across all competitions thus far and will meet for the first time in the FA Cup. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with a narrow 16-12 lead in wins and just four games ending in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last four meetings against the visitors, suffering three defeats.

Brentford are winless in their last five home meetings against Wolverhampton Wanderers, suffering three defeats. They have scored four goals in that period while conceding nine times.

The Wolves have just one win in their last five away games, suffering four defeats, with that triumph coming against the home team last month.

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

The Bees have suffered five consecutive defeats, conceding 12 goals while scoring just four times in these games. They have lost three of their last four home games as well, which is a cause for concern.

A packed schedule has not done them any favors as Thomas Frank has a lengthy absentee list, with several players on the sidelines due to injuries. Ben Mee's red card against Aston Villa and subsequent suspension will keep him out of the match.

Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka, and Saman Ghoddos have left for international duties with their respective national teams for the 2023 AFCON.

The Wolves have been spared from ailments recently and have no fresh injury concerns. Gary O'Neil will be without the services of Boubacar Traore, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Hee-Chan Hwang due to their international duties. Mario Lemina has left training to be with his family in France after his father's unfortunate death. Jonny Castro remains unavailable due to a disciplinary ban.

They have won three games in a row and have lost just once in their last six games in all competitions. They have suffered just one defeat in their last nine meetings against the home team and are strong favorites.

With that in mind and considering the contrast in form between the two teams, we back the visitors to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brentford 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolverhampton Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Matheus Cunha to score or assist any time - Yes