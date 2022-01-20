Brentford vs Wolves Prediction and Betting tips | 22nd January 2022

Brentford invite Wolverhampton Wanderers to Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday as Premier League action returns for the round 23 fixture over the weekend.

The hosts suffered a 3-1 loss to Manchester United at home in their midweek fixture as they slipped to 14th place in the league standings. Wolves are unbeaten across all competitions in 2022 and are in good form heading into the game.

Premier League @premierleague in their sights Spurs and Man Utd keep the topin their sights Spurs and Man Utd keep the top 4️⃣ in their sights 👀 https://t.co/BsSrSyNUcr

With the international break set to kick in next week, both sides will have a two-week break to prepare for their FA Cup fourth-round fixture and are expected to field their strongest starting XI in this game.

Brentford vs Wolves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 28 times across all competitions. Wolves have a slight advantage over the hosts and lead 13-12 in wins, while three games have ended in a draw.

Only 18th-placed Norwich City (10) and 20-placed Burnley (16) have scored fewer goals than Wolves (17) this season.

On the flip side, only league leaders Manchester City (13) have conceded fewer goals than Wolves (15).

Brentford will be able to secure their first league double over the visitors since the 2015-16 campaign if they can record a win here.

Wolves have earned more points (17) in their away games than the home games (14) this season, while four of the Bees' six wins have come at home.

Brentford vs Wolves Prediction

The home side have five losses and one win in their last six Premier League games and have failed to keep a clean sheet since November. Wolves, on the other hand, have recorded three clean sheets in their last four league games, managing to prevent Manchester United and Chelsea from scoring against them.

When the two sides met earlier this season, the hosts had just one loss to their name in four league games, while Wolves had lost three games in the same period. But things have changed now.

Brentford have just one win in their last five encounters with Wolves, so a narrow win and a clean sheet for Bruno Lage's men is on the cards here.

Prediction: Brentford 0-1 Wolves.

Brentford vs Wolves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolves

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (There have been less than 2.5 goals in nine of Wolves' last 10 league games)

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 3: Wolves to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Wolves have the second-best defensive record in the league and the fourth-best clean sheet record (8))

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Vishal Subramanian

LIVE POLL Q. Wolves to continue their unbeaten start to 2022 with a win against Brentford? Yes No 1 votes so far