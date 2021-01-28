Brentford vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford are set to play host to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday at the Brentford Community Stadium for their latest EFL Championship fixture.
Brentford come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against ten-man Swansea City today at the Liberty Stadium. Ghana international Tariqe Fosu put Brentford ahead in the second-half, but Republic of Ireland international Conor Hourihane, on loan from Aston Villa, managed to scored the equalizer for Swansea City, who had right-back Kyle Naughton sent off in the second-half.
Wycombe Wanderers, on the other hand, lost 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur in the 4th round of the FA Cup on Tuesday. A brace from French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and goals from Welsh winger Gareth Bale and England international Harry Winks secured the win for Jose Mourinho's side. Nigerian midfielder Fred Onyedinma scored the consolation goal for Wycombe Wanderers.
Brentford vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-Head
In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Wycombe Wanderers have won three games, lost three and drawn four.
The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. Wycombe Wanderers managed to stop the likes of Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo and Sergi Canos from finding the net in a solid performance.
Brentford form guide in the EFL Championship: D-W-W-W-W
Wycombe Wanderers form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-L-D-L
Brentford vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News
Brentford
Brentford manager Thomas Frank will be unable to call upon the services of Swedish centre-back Pontus Jansson and young midfielder Shandon Baptiste, who are both out injured.
Injured: Pontus Jansson, Shandon Baptiste
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Wycombe Wanderers
Meanwhile, Wycombe Wanderers will be without defender Anthony Stewart, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Gareth Ainsworth is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: Anthony Stewart
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Brentford vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI
Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sorensen, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos
Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop, Jason McCarthy, Jack Grimmer, Josh Knight, Joe Jacobson, Matt Bloomfield, Curtis Thompson, David Wheeler, Admiral Muskwe, Fred Onyedinma, Adebayo Akinfenwa
Brentford vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction
Brentford have looked ominous in recent weeks, and are 4th in the EFL Championship table. Striker Ivan Toney has proved to be one of the signings of the season, scoring 16 goals in the league, while the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Sergi Canos have chipped in as well.
Wycombe Wanderers, on the other hand, are are at the bottom of the league table, but have been a little unfortunate with their results. Gareth Ainsworth's side have given a good account of themselves so far, and have not be an easy opponent by any means.
Brentford are in fine form and should be able to beat Wycombe Wanderers, although it will not be easy.
Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers
Also Read: Romelu Lukaku chooses between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiPublished 28 Jan 2021, 16:01 IST