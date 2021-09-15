Brescia vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22 

Brescia will host Crotone at the Stadio Mira Rigamonti for a Serie B fixture on Friday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a convincing 3-1 victory away to Alessandria last weekend. Mehdi Leris, Filip Jagiello and Rodrigo Palacio all got on the scoresheet for Le Rondinelle in the second half.

Crotone played out a 1-1 draw with Reggina on home turf. Andrey Galabinov and Ahmad Benali scored in either half to share the points at fulltime.

This matchday four fixture will pit first against 15th. Brescia currently lead the way atop the standings, with maximum points garnered from three games. Crotone have picked up just two points from three matches.

Brescia vs Crotone Head-to-Head

Brescia have seven wins from their last 19 matches against Crotone while six previous matches ended in victories for Crotone. The two sides shared the spoils on six occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in the Coppa Italia earlier in the campaign when Crotone progressed on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

The hosts are one of three sides with a 100% record in the league this term. Crotone are yet to pick up a victory in Serie B following their relegation from the top-flight last season.

Brescia form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Crotone form guide 9all competitions): D-L-D-W

Brescia vs Crotone Team News

Brescia

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Crotone

Luca Bittante is the only injury absentee for the visitors with an ACL injury.

Injury: Luca Bittante

Suspension: None

Brescia vs Crotone Predicted XI

Brescia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jesse Joronen (GK); Marko Pajac, Massimiliano Mangraviti, Andrea Cistana, Ales Mateju; Filip Jagiello, Tommie Van de Looi, Massimo Bertagnoli; Matteo Tramoni, Riad Bajic, Mehdi Leris

Crotone Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marco Festa (GK); Nehuen Paz, Simone Canestrelli, Ionut Nedelcearu; Salvatore Molina, Milos Vulic, Nahuel Estevez, Vasile Mugos; Ahmad Benali, Samuele Mulattieri, Augustus Kargbo

Brescia vs Crotone Prediction

Brescia are favorites for the game but despite Crotone's poor start, they could still pose a threat if given the chance.

Also Read

The visitors have been extremely expansive this term, with both sides' attack-minded style of play possibly translating into an exciting, end-to-end game. However, we are backing Brescia to secure a narrow victory in a thrilling game.

Prediction: Brescia 3-2 Crotone

Edited by Peter P