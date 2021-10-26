Brescia vs Lecce prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22

Brescia and Lecce are set to face off on Thursday evening in the 10th matchday of the Italian Serie B.
Brescia began their league campaign without a defeat in their first six games. However, they suffered a slight setback as they lost back-to-back games, first against Como and then Perugia.
Brescia, however, returned to winning ways at the weekend with a narrow 1-0 win over Cremonese.
Brescia now sit second in Serie B with 17 points from nine games. They are just three points behind Pisa at the top of the table and will be looking to keep up the pressure on their rivals with a win on Thursday.
After losing 3-0 to Cremonese on the opening day, Lecce have now gone eight games without defeat. They have, however, failed to win any of their last two games as they drew both, 1-1 against Ascoli and a goalless draw against Perugia.
Lecce sit fourth in the league, just a point behind their midweek hosts. They will be looking to leapfrog Brescia with a win on Thursday.
Brescia vs Lecce Head-to-Head
There have been 22 meetings between Brescia and Lecce in the past. Brescia have won nine of those games while Lecce have won seven times. There have been six draws between the sides.
The two sides last met in Serie B last season, with the game ending 2-2.
Brescia Form Guide: W-L-L-W-D
Lecce Form Guide: D-D-W-W-W
Brescia vs Lecce Team News
Brescia
Florian Aye, Simon Skrabb and Mehdi Leris are all out with injuries and will miss Thursday's game. Fran Karacic has served his suspension and is back in the side.
Injured: Florian Aye, Simon Skrabb, Mehdi Leris
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Lecce
Fabio Pisacane and Romario Benzar have both been out of action for months and remain the only injury absentees for the visitors.
Injured: Fabio Pisacane, Romario Benzar
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Brescia vs Lecce Predicted XI
Brescia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jesse Joronen (GK); Marko Pajac, Jhon Chancellor, Andrea Cistana, Ales Mateju; Filip Jagiello, Tommie Van de Looi, Massimo Bertagnoli; Matteo Tramoni, Rodrigo Palacio, Riad Bajic
Lecce Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gabriel (GK); Valentin Gendrey, Fabio Lucioni, Alessandro Tuia, Antonio Barreca; Mario Gargiulo, Morten Hjulmand, Zan Majer; Francesco Di Mariano, Gabriel Strefezza, Massimo Coda
Brescia vs Lecce Prediction
Brescia have scored the most goals in Serie B this campaign and have scored 10 goals in just four home league games this season.
Lecce are also performing very well at the moment and are unbeaten in their last eight games. The game on Thursday features two sides separated by just one point in the league table and could ultimately see the points shared between the two teams.
Prediction: Brescia 1-1 Lecce