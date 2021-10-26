Brescia vs Lecce prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22

Brescia and Lecce are set to face off on Thursday evening in the 10th matchday of the Italian Serie B.

Brescia began their league campaign without a defeat in their first six games. However, they suffered a slight setback as they lost back-to-back games, first against Como and then Perugia.

Brescia, however, returned to winning ways at the weekend with a narrow 1-0 win over Cremonese.

Brescia now sit second in Serie B with 17 points from nine games. They are just three points behind Pisa at the top of the table and will be looking to keep up the pressure on their rivals with a win on Thursday.

After losing 3-0 to Cremonese on the opening day, Lecce have now gone eight games without defeat. They have, however, failed to win any of their last two games as they drew both, 1-1 against Ascoli and a goalless draw against Perugia.

Lecce sit fourth in the league, just a point behind their midweek hosts. They will be looking to leapfrog Brescia with a win on Thursday.

Brescia vs Lecce Head-to-Head

There have been 22 meetings between Brescia and Lecce in the past. Brescia have won nine of those games while Lecce have won seven times. There have been six draws between the sides.

The two sides last met in Serie B last season, with the game ending 2-2.

Brescia Form Guide: W-L-L-W-D

Lecce Form Guide: D-D-W-W-W

Brescia vs Lecce Team News

Brescia

Florian Aye, Simon Skrabb and Mehdi Leris are all out with injuries and will miss Thursday's game. Fran Karacic has served his suspension and is back in the side.

Injured: Florian Aye, Simon Skrabb, Mehdi Leris

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lecce

Fabio Pisacane and Romario Benzar have both been out of action for months and remain the only injury absentees for the visitors.

Injured: Fabio Pisacane, Romario Benzar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brescia vs Lecce Predicted XI

Brescia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jesse Joronen (GK); Marko Pajac, Jhon Chancellor, Andrea Cistana, Ales Mateju; Filip Jagiello, Tommie Van de Looi, Massimo Bertagnoli; Matteo Tramoni, Rodrigo Palacio, Riad Bajic

Lecce Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gabriel (GK); Valentin Gendrey, Fabio Lucioni, Alessandro Tuia, Antonio Barreca; Mario Gargiulo, Morten Hjulmand, Zan Majer; Francesco Di Mariano, Gabriel Strefezza, Massimo Coda

Brescia vs Lecce Prediction

Brescia have scored the most goals in Serie B this campaign and have scored 10 goals in just four home league games this season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lecce are also performing very well at the moment and are unbeaten in their last eight games. The game on Thursday features two sides separated by just one point in the league table and could ultimately see the points shared between the two teams.

Prediction: Brescia 1-1 Lecce

Edited by Peter P