Brescia vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2022

Brescia and Parma will go head to head at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti in round 17 of the Italian Serie B on Monday (December 12).

The game has all the makings of a fiesty contest, as the two sides are separated by just one point in the promotion playoff places.

Brescia continue to struggle in the Italian second tier, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cosenza on Thursday.

They have now managed just one win in their last 11 games across competitions, a run that saw them crash out of the Coppa Italia, courtesy of a 3-1 loss to Spezia on October 19.

With 24 points from 16 games, Brescia are sixth in Serie B, one point and a place above Parma.

Meanwhile, Parma failed to arrest their slump in form, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against ten-man Benevento last time out.

They are now winless in their last three games, picking up one point from a possible nine. Parma now take a trip to the Stadio Mario Rigamonti, where they have failed to win on their last three visits since 2008, losing twice.

Brescia vs Parma Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With ten wins from the last 22 meetings, Parma boast a superior record in the fixture.

Brescia have picked up seven wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Brescia head into Monday winless in their last three games, claiming a point from a possible nine since a 3-1 victory over Cittadella in November.

Brescia are unbeaten in seven of their eight home games in the league this season, claiming four wins and three draws.

Parma are winless in their last four away games in the league, claiming two draws and losing twice.

Brescia vs Parma Prediction

With just one point separating Brescia and Parma in the standings, a cagey affair could ensue, with both sides taking the game to each other in search of all three points. Brescia have been rock-solid at home this season and should claim a slender win.

Prediction: Brescia 2-1 Parma

Brescia vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brescia

Tip 2: First to score - Brescia (Brescia have opened the scoring in five of the last six meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have 11 or more corners in four of their last five meetings.)

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes