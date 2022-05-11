Brescia vs Perugia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22

Brescia will play host to Perugia as part of the Serie B promotion playoffs on Friday.

Brescia are entering the playoff tournament after failing to clinch an automatic qualification to Serie A. They sit in sixth position with 66 points, five adrift of Serie B champions Lecce and three from second-placed Cremonese. Le Rondinelle are hoping to snatch their 24th qualification to the elite division. Their campaign has been plagued by stalemates. They have shared the spoils six times in their last 10 games.

Perugia are the lowest-ranked candidates in the promotion playoffs. They are in eighth spot with 58 points and hold the smallest goal difference of eight goals. The Grifoni have won just one of their last five away fixtures, losing three and drawing once. Brescia did not lose in any of the five games they hosted recently. They won three times and were held twice. Perugia will have to present a better statement in order to stand up to the home side on Saturday.

Brescia are billed as favorites but that has to be proven on the pitch.

Brescia vs Perugia Head-to-Head

In their last 11 encounters at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti, Brescia have won six times against Perugia. Four clashes ended in stalemates while Perugia won once. Perugia have recorded three victories in their last five matches as opposed to two for Brescia, who lost once like Perugia. Both teams had one draw each from those games.

Brescia form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-W

Perugia form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Brescia vs Perugia Team News

Brescia

There have been no reports of injuries or suspensions for Brescia.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Perugia

There have been no reports of injuries or suspensions in the Perugia camp ahead of the game.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Brescia vs Perugia Predicted Xls

Brescia (4-3-1-2): Jesse Joronen (GK), Andrea Cistana, Davide Adorni, Marko Pajac, Stefano Sabelli, Dimitri Bisoli, Tom van De Looi, Rodrigo Palacio, Matteo Tramoni, Stefano Moreo, Mehdi Leris

Perugia (3-4-2-1): Leandro Chichizola, Filippo Sgarbi, Marcos Curado, Cristian Dell'Orco, Marcello Falzerano, Salvatore Burrai, Jacopo Segre, Francesco Lisi, Ryder Matos, Santoro Simone, Manuel De Luca

Brescia vs Perugia Prediction

Six teams are vying for one spot. The playoffs will determine who ascends to Serie A. That sounds like a long way to go for all involved. However, it remains an open tournament with equal chances. Brescia last played in Serie A in the 2019-20 season. They were knocked out in the 2020-21 promotion playoff preliminary round. Maybe they will sail through this time.

Perugia have played 13 seasons so far in Serie A, with their last appearance in the 2003-04 campaign. We predict that Brescia will get the better of Perugia on this occasion.

Prediction: Brescia 3-1 Perugia

