Brescia vs SPAL Prediction and Betting Tips | November 27, 2022

Brescia will entertain SPAL at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti in Serie B action on Sunday (November 27).

Brescia are unbeaten in their last four league games, playing back-to-back draws. They were held to a goalless draw by Ternana in their last outing a fortnight ago. They are in seventh place in the standings with 20 points but will move up to fourth with a win.

SPAL, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat in five Serie B games when they fell to 2-1 home loss against Benevento. Salvatore Esposito scored the opener in the tenth minute before Patryk Peda was sent off in the second half and Benevento scored twice to complete their comeback.

SPAL will move into the upper half of the standings with a win.

Brescia vs SPAL Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have met 46 times across competitions. Brescia lead 14-13, while 19 games have been drawn.

Brescia are unbeaten in their last six games against SPAL, winning five and drawing 1-1.

SPAL have drawn five of their last six away games in Serie B and have not scored in their last three.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Brescia's last four Serie B games, while the same holds true for five of SPAL's last seven.

SPAL have beaten Brescia twice in their last 12 meetings.

Brescia vs SPAL Prediction

Brescia are unbeaten in their last four games in the league and will be looking to extend that unbeaten run to five games. They have been the better team against SPAL in recent meetings, and the trend should continue.

SPAL have not scored in their last three away games but have done so in their last four trips to Brescia. Taking the form and recent history between the two teams into consideration, Brescia should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Brescia 2-1 SPAL

Brescia vs SPAL Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brescia

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Brescia to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Florian Aye to score or assist any time - Yes

Get Netherlands vs Ecuador live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes