Brest vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023

Brest will host Angers in a battle of Ligue 1 strugglers at the Stade Francis le Ble on Sunday (January 29).

The hosts are in trouble, sitting in 17th place in the points table and in danger of being relegated. However, a win could propel them up to 14th depending on results elsewere. Unfortunately for them, it’s fair to say that their form hasn’t been the best.

Angers, meanwhile, are in an even worse predicament, being stuck to the bottom of the standings. More to the point, they’re five points below 19th-placed Auxerre, and seven points from outright safety. Their form is also the worst in Ligue 1 by far.

Brest vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time the sides faced off, Brest ran out 3-1 winners, but the hosts have not beaten Angers at the Stade Francis le Ble since August 2014.

Angers have won just two games this season, both in September. Since they beat Nice on September 18, they have been on a horror run of 11 straight losses, although they did win in the Coupe de France last weekend.

Brest’s form has nearly been as bad as Angers’, as they’ve won just twice in the league in their last 16 games, most recently beating Troyes on November 13.

Angers have the joint-worst defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 41 goals. They’ve also scored just 17, making them the second-lowest scorers in the competition.

Angers midfielder Pierrick Capelle has received seven yellow cards this season, more than any other player in Ligue 1 outside of Paris St. Germain’s Marco Verratti (also seven).

Brest vs Angers Prediction

Both sides are absolutely desperate for points, but based on current form, it’s difficult to look beyond Brest picking up a win. The hosts have definitely not been firing on all cylinders, and they don’t have the best home record against Angers.

However, the visitors’ poor form has now spanned five months. Given that they’ve only scored two goals since the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, it’s difficult to imagine them changing that here. Therefore, expect a Brest win.

Prediction: Brest 2-0 Angers

Brest vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brest win

Tip 2: Brest to score at least two goals – Yes (Angers have conceded at least twice in nine of their last 11 games.)

Tip 3: Brest to lead at half-time – Yes (Angers have conceded in the first half in five of their last six games.)

