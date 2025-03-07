Brest vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9 2025

Brest play host to Angers in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Francis-le-Ble this Sunday.

Brest are currently in 10th place in the table, while Angers sit six points behind them down in 13th. This could be a good chance for both sides to climb the table with a win, though.

So who will come out on top this weekend?

Brest vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brest have won four of their last six games with Angers, including the most recent two at the Stade Francis-le-Ble. However, the last time these sides met, Angers ran out 2-0 winners.

Brest's defeat to Lyon last weekend left them on a winless run of six matches across all competitions, with their last victory coming a month ago on February 7. This run is comfortably Brest's worst of the current season, leaving them desperate for a win.

Angers also fell to defeat last weekend, being hammered 0-4 by Toulouse in a highly disappointing performance. However, the loss was their first in three games in Ligue 1, with their most recent win coming on February 16.

Brest's defensive woes have largely held them back this season. They have conceded 40 goals - two more than their opponents this weekend despite sitting three places above them. In fact, only four teams, including the bottom three, have conceded more.

Angers' right-back Lilian Raolisoa was sent off in their February draw with Le Havre, making him one of just four Ligue 1 players to see two red cards in the current season.

Brest vs Angers Prediction

Given the relatively poor form of both of these sides, this game sounds like a close one to call.

Brest will enjoy the home advantage and have a good overall recent record against Angers, but they have also not won in a month and have struggled to keep goals out.

However, Angers' defence is not much better, and their performance against Toulouse last weekend was a woeful one.

With Brest's fixture list now slowing down following their elimination from the UEFA Champions League, then, they should be well-rested and should have too much for their opponents this weekend.

Prediction: Brest 2-0 Angers

Brest vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brest to win.

Tip 2: Brest to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Despite a dodgy defensive record, Brest have kept six clean sheets this season and have also kept six clean sheets in eight home matches against Angers).

Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Brest have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight home matches with Angers).

