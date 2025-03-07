Brest vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9 2025

Brest play host to Angers in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Francis-le-Ble this Sunday.
Brest are currently in 10th place in the table, while Angers sit six points behind them down in 13th. This could be a good chance for both sides to climb the table with a win, though.
So who will come out on top this weekend?
Brest vs Angers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Brest have won four of their last six games with Angers, including the most recent two at the Stade Francis-le-Ble. However, the last time these sides met, Angers ran out 2-0 winners.
- Brest's defeat to Lyon last weekend left them on a winless run of six matches across all competitions, with their last victory coming a month ago on February 7. This run is comfortably Brest's worst of the current season, leaving them desperate for a win.
- Angers also fell to defeat last weekend, being hammered 0-4 by Toulouse in a highly disappointing performance. However, the loss was their first in three games in Ligue 1, with their most recent win coming on February 16.
- Brest's defensive woes have largely held them back this season. They have conceded 40 goals - two more than their opponents this weekend despite sitting three places above them. In fact, only four teams, including the bottom three, have conceded more.
- Angers' right-back Lilian Raolisoa was sent off in their February draw with Le Havre, making him one of just four Ligue 1 players to see two red cards in the current season.
Brest vs Angers Prediction
Given the relatively poor form of both of these sides, this game sounds like a close one to call.
Brest will enjoy the home advantage and have a good overall recent record against Angers, but they have also not won in a month and have struggled to keep goals out.
However, Angers' defence is not much better, and their performance against Toulouse last weekend was a woeful one.
With Brest's fixture list now slowing down following their elimination from the UEFA Champions League, then, they should be well-rested and should have too much for their opponents this weekend.
Prediction: Brest 2-0 Angers
Brest vs Angers Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Brest to win.
Tip 2: Brest to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Despite a dodgy defensive record, Brest have kept six clean sheets this season and have also kept six clean sheets in eight home matches against Angers).
Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Brest have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight home matches with Angers).