Brest vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sunday sees Brest play host to Angers in a Ligue 1 showdown at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

After mixed results in recent weeks, both sides sit in the mid-table region with Angers in 10th and Brest in 14th.

Brest vs Angers Head-to-Head

Brest have not been in the best form in recent weeks. They’ve won just one of their last four Ligue 1 matches and have lost the other three.

Most recently, they fell to defeat at the hands of Marseille, coming away with a 3-1 defeat.

In fact, 2021 in general hasn’t gone well for Olivier Dall’Oglio. They’ve won just three games overall since the turn of the year, while suffering seven defeats.

Meanwhile, Angers continue to be one of Ligue 1’s most inconsistent clubs.

A game in early March saw them defeat Europe-chasing Metz 0-1. However, they failed to follow that win up last weekend and were defeated by Saint-Etienne.

Angers clearly have the ability to be higher in the table, but they’ve now lost more matches than they’ve won in 2020-21.

They did beat Brest in the last meeting between the two sides though, coming away with a strong 3-2 win on 27 September.

Brest form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Angers form guide: D-D-W-W-L

Brest vs Angers Team News

Brest

Brest have three players unavailable for this match, including long-term absentee Denys Bain.

Injured: Denys Bain, Christophe Herelle, Franck Honorat

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers

Angers will be without defender Enzo Ebosse, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Rachid Alioui is also a doubt for this game.

Injured: Enzo Ebosse

Doubtful: Rachid Alioui

Suspended: None

Brest vs Angers Predicted XI

Brest predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Lilian Brassier, Romain Perraud, Haris Belkebla, Jean Lucas, Paul Lasne, Franck Honorat, Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie

Angers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernardoni, Abdoulaye Bamba, Ismael Traore, Romain Thomas, Vincent Manceau, Ibrahim Amadou, Mathias Pereira Lage, Stephane Bahoken, Angelo Fulgini, Sofiane Boufal, Lois Diony

Brest vs Angers Prediction

This is a tight match to call, primarily due to Angers being completely inconsistent.

Brest have the striking power to hurt their opponents here, but in turn, they don’t possess a watertight defense either.

With that in mind, a draw feels likely here.

Prediction: Brest 1-1 Angers