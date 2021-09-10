Brest vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Attention will turn to Ligue 1 this weekend following the international break and Brest will welcome Angers to the Stade-Francis-Le Ble on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 4-2 defeat away to Guingamp in a club friendly during the break. Before that, they suffered a 3-1 loss to Strasbourg away from home.

Angers were 2-0 victors over Rennes on home turf before the international break. Sofiane Boufal and Mohamed-Ali Cho scored second-half goals to inspire a routine win.

That victory continued Les Scoïstes' bright start to the campaign and they currently sit in second spot with 10 points from four match. Brest are are in the relegation zone and have garnered just two points so far.

Brest vs Angers Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 16 occasions in the past and Brest have a better record with nine wins to their name.

Angers were victorious on four occasions while three previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a goalless stalemate on matchday 30 of the 2020-21 season.

The hosts have not won any of their four league games this season, while Angers have won three and drawn one.

Brest form guide: L-L-D-D

Angers form guide: W-D-W-W

Brest vs Angers Team News

Brest

The home side have four players ruled out through injuries. Sebastien Cibois (Achilles Tendon), Christophe Herelle (knee), Paul Lasne (knee) and Rafiki Said (groin) have all been sidelined by fitness issues. Jere Uronen is a doubt after injuring his ankle while on international duty.

Injuries: Sebastien Cibois, Christophe Herelle, Paul Lasne, Rafiki Said

Doubtful: Jere Uronen

Suspension: None

Angers

Enzo Ebosse is the only injury concern for Angers with a muscle problem. Souleyman Doumbia is ill and hence will not play this game.

Injury: Enzo Ebosse

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Souleyman Doumbia

Brest vs Angers Predicted XI

Brest Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marco Bizot (GK); Jere Uronen, Lilian Brassier, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Haris Belkebla, Hiang' a Mbock, Hugo Magnetti; Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie, Franck Honorat

Angers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Paul Bernardoni (GK); Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Vincent Manceau; Mathias Pereira Lage, Thomas Mangani, Batista Mendy, Jimmy Cabot; Angelo Fulgini, Sofiane Boufal, Mohamed-Ali Cho

Brest vs Angers Prediction

Brest have home advantage in their favor but Angers have started the season strongly and will be keen to keep their run going.

The hosts have been poor in their defending and this could be maximized by Angers in a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Also Read

Prediction: Brest 1-3 Angers

Edited by Shardul Sant