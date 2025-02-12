Brest vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2025

Brest will welcome Auxerre to the Stade Francis-Le Blé in a mid-table Ligue 1 clash on Friday. Les Pirates are in eighth place in the standings with 31 points, seven more than the 11th-placed visitors.

The hosts met Nantes in their previous league outing last week and registered a 2-0 away win. Ludovic Ajorque scored in the first half and Pierre Lees-Melou added a goal in stoppage time. They failed to build on that form and suffered a 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs.

AJA saw their winless streak extended to 10 games last week as they were held to a 2-2 home draw by Toulouse in Ligue 1. Jubal scored in the 62nd minute and Hamed Traorè added the second goal 11 minutes later.

Brest vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 41 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 16 wins. Les Pirates are not far behind with 13 wins and 12 games have ended in draws.

AJA registered a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture in September, ending their six-game winless streak against the hosts.

Ten of the last 13 meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Brest have lost one of their last five Ligue 1 games, with that loss registered at home against PSG earlier this month.

Auxerre have lost their last four Ligue 1 away games, conceding 11 goals while failing to score in two.

Les Pirates are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against the visitors, keeping four clean sheets.

No team have played fewer draws in Ligue 1 than the hosts (1) this season.

Brest vs Auxerre Prediction

Les Pirates have lost two of their last four games, with both defeats registered against PSG at home. They have won three of their last four home meetings against the visitors, keeping three clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Jordan Amavi, Jonas Martin, and Bradley Locko are confirmed absentees while Romain Del Castillo faces a late fitness test. Abdoulaye Ndiaye was an unused substitute against PSG on Tuesday and should return to the starting XI.

Auxerre are winless in their last 10 games in all competitions, with five ending in draws. Eight of their nine defeats in Ligue 1 this season have been registered on their travels, which is a cause for concern.

Nathan Buayi-Kiala and Lasso Coulibaly are long-term absentees with knee injuries. Paul Joly will serve a suspension while Ki-Jana Hoever and Elisha Owusu are doubts.

Les Pirates have a good home record in this fixture and, considering their better goalscoring form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Brest 2-1 Auxerre

Brest vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brest to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

