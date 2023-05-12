Brest vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14, 2023

Brest face off with Auxerre at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble in a battle of Ligue 1 strugglers on Sunday (May 14).

Neither side are safe from relegation just yet. Brest are 15th, just three points above the drop zone, while Auxerre are one spot below them and just two points above the red line.

With both teams desperate for points and neither winning last weekend, this game could prove to be a pivotal one in their struggle for survival.

Brest vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brest’s recent record against Auxerre is relatively good. The two sides drew 1-1 earlier this season, but Auxerre’s last win over Brest came in February 2017.

Before last weekend’s defeat to Lorient, Brest had put together a sequence of six unbeaten games, allowing them to climb out of the relegation zone.

Despite their struggles, Auxerre have lost just once in six games, falling to Marseille on April 30. In their last six games, they’ve collected a solid 11 points.

Auxerre (32 goals) are among Ligue 1’s lowest-scoring sides. Only Ajaccio and relegated Angers have scored fewer. Unsurprisingly, only two of their players – M’Baye Niang and Nuno da Costa – have scored more than three goals.

Despite their struggles, Brest’s defence hasn’t been too shoddy this season. Among the bottom 12 sides in Ligue 1, they have let in the joint-fewest goals, with a total of 50.

Brest vs Auxerre Prediction

Both sides are desperate to get some points on the board, and they’ve also been in similar form in recent weeks. However, with the sides below them struggling for traction, a draw could suit both teams.

If one team is likely to win, it’s probably Brest. Their defence should be strong enough to withstand Auxerre’s relatively weak attack, but the hosts aren’t exactly a free-scoring side in their own right. Overall, expect the honours to be even in this game.

Prediction: Brest 1-1 Auxerre

Brest vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (Brest and Auxerre are among Ligue 1’s most goal-shy sides this season.)

Tip 3: Brest to score in the first half – Yes (Brest have scored in the first half in eight of their last ten games.)

Poll : 0 votes