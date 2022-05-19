Brest vs Bordeaux Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st May 2022

Saturday sees the final round of Ligue 1 games, and at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble, Brest play host to struggling Bordeaux in what is likely to be their final top-flight game.

Bordeaux are currently bottom of the table, and while they could theoretically finish on 31 points, given that they’ll need a 12-goal swing against Brest to match 18th placed Metz, it’s highly unlikely that they’re going to reach the relegation play-off match.

More to the point, their form has been appalling in recent weeks, as they’ve won just one game in their last 15 fixtures, and have picked up just two points in the six games that followed that win.

Brest, meanwhile, have very little to play for given the worst position they can now finish in is 12th, and they can’t actually climb any higher than their current 11th place.

Despite losing their last two games, though, their recent form has been decent, with four wins in their past eight matches. Overall, it’s not been a season to remember, but unlike their opponents this weekend, they’re at least safe.

Brest vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bordeaux have not won at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble since their 0-2 win there in March 2012. They have lost in both of their last two visits.

Given that they’ve somehow conceded 89 goals this season, it should come as no shock to find that Bordeaux have the worst goal difference in Ligue 1 with a tally of -41.

Bordeaux have occupied a spot in the relegation zone on 21 of the gameweeks this season, and have not been clear of it since their 4-3 win over Strasbourg in late January.

It took Brest until gameweek 12 to pick up their first win, but after defeating Monaco, they then reeled off a further five victories on the bounce, making them one of Ligue 1’s most streaky teams.

Bordeaux’s clean sheet against Lorient last weekend was just their second of the whole season – and they managed it despite being reduced to 10 men.

Brest vs Bordeaux Prediction

Given that only a ludicrous multi-goal win would give Bordeaux the slightest chance of retaining their Ligue 1 status, it’s highly likely that the visitors won’t come into this game with much confidence.

Brest haven’t been on the best run in their own right, but they’re capable of scoring goals, with attackers Franck Honorat and Steve Mounie being responsible for 19 of their total of 47.

Against a defense as leaky as Bordeaux’s, then, they’re highly likely to get at least some chances, and so it seems unlikely that the away side will be able to keep a clean sheet. We expect a home win in this one.

Prediction: Brest 2-0 Bordeaux

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Brest vs Bordeaux Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Brest win

Tip 2: Brest to score at least twice – YES (Bordeaux have let in at least two goals on 24 occasions this season)

Tip 3: Bordeaux to have at least two players booked – YES (Bordeaux have had 88 yellow cards this season, averaging 2.3 per game)

Edited by Peter P