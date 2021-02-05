Brest vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

France’s Ligue 1 takes center stage on Sunday as Brest play host to Bordeaux at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.
Despite a recent slide in form, Brest are in 13th place in the table, while Bordeaux sit three places above them in 10th.
Brest will be looking to close the gap between themselves and their opponents, while Bordeaux could potentially move up to seventh with a win.
Brest vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head
Brest have been in the mid-table area throughout the 2020-21 campaign, but their current run is their worst of the season.
Their last win came on 6 January. Since then, they’ve lost four games and drawn one. That draw came in their most recent fixture against Strasbourg.
Defence has been Brest’s major issue this season. Their current record of 43 goals conceded is the worst in Ligue 1 outside of clubs in the bottom three.
Bordeaux have lost their last two matches, but both losses came against title contenders in the form of Lyon and Lille.
Before that, Jean-Louis Gasset’s side were on a strong run of three consecutive wins, defeating Lorient, Nice and Angers.
With 26 goals scored, Bordeaux are the lowest goalscorers in the top half of Ligue 1. However, 27 goals conceded makes them one of the best defences in the competition.
The last time these sides played, in December 2020, Bordeaux came out on top in a 1-0 victory. However, that win was their first over Brest in their last six meetings, dating back to 2012.
Brest form guide: L-L-L-L-D
Bordeaux form guide: W-W-W-L-L
Brest vs Bordeaux Team News
Brest
Brest will be without Denys Bain, who is still rehabilitating a severe knee injury. Cristian Battocchio is also a doubt due to a bout of illness.
Injured: Denys Bain
Doubtful: Cristian Battocchio
Suspended: None
Bordeaux
Bordeaux have two injuries coming into this match. Otavio and Mehdi Zerkane are both ruled out with an Achilles and hamstring injury respectively.
Injured: Otavio, Mehdi Zerkane
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Brest vs Bordeaux Predicted XI
Brest predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Christophe Herelle, Romain Perraud, Franck Honorat, Haris Belkebla, Paul Lasne, Romain Faivre, Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie
Bordeaux predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Benoit Costil, Youssouf Sabaly, Paul Baysse, Laurent Koscielny, Loris Benito, Yacine Adli, Toma Basic, Remi Oudin, Hatem Ben Arfa, Nicolas de Preville, Hwang Ui-Jo
Brest vs Bordeaux Prediction
Neither of these sides has looked great recently, but Brest's struggles have been much more alarming than Bordeaux’s.
Bordeaux’s wins over Lorient, Nice and Angers point to the fact that they’re strong against Ligue 1’s lesser sides. In addition, their defence should prove hard to crack open.
With that in mind, an away win seems to be a strong possibility here.
Prediction: Brest 0-1 BordeauxPublished 05 Feb 2021, 18:30 IST