Brest vs Dijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Brest face struggling Dijon at the Stade Francis-Le Ble in Ligue 1 action on Wednesday.

Brest are currently in 14th position but have lost their last two games, while Dijon seem almost certain to face relegation.

The hosts aim to bounce back with a win over Ligue 1’s bottom side while Dijon look to hand themselves an unlikely lifeline.

Brest vs Dijon Head-to-Head

Although they’re safe in 14th place, Brest’s form since the start of 2021 has been nothing short of appalling.

They opened the new year with a win over Nice, but have only picked up a further five points from the nine matches that have followed.

Most recently, Olivier Dall’Oglio’s side fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Monaco in a match that saw them register just one shot on target.

Meanwhile, Dijon have been on an even worse run than their opponents this week. Their 0-4 loss to Paris St. Germain on Saturday was their seventh defeat on the bounce.

With just two wins to their name all season, Dijon now sit nine points behind 19th-placed Nantes. A great escape looks less likely than ever.

David Linares’ side have only scored 18 goals during the 2020-21 campaign. Since the turn of the year, they’ve managed just six goals.

Unsurprisingly, the last time these two sides faced off, Brest ran out 2-0 winners in a match that also saw Dijon reduced to 10 men.

Brest form guide: W-W-D-L-L

Dijon form guide: L-L-L-L-L

#ASMSB29 🎙 O. Dall’Oglio : “Le match de mercredi face à Dijon est très important. On veut redémarrer un cycle positif à partir de cette rencontre là. On va se focaliser sur la récupération des joueurs déjà.” pic.twitter.com/X98tQEOQKN — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) February 28, 2021

Brest vs Dijon Team News

Brest

Brest have two injury concerns leading into this match. Christophe Herelle and Denys Bain are both sidelined with knee problems. However, Bain could return later this month.

Injured: Christophe Herelle, Denys Bain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dijon

Midfielder Didier Ndong is a doubt for Dijon due to a bout of illness. Meanwhile, forward Aboubakar Kamara is still suspended following his straight red card against Lens.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Didier Ndong

Suspended: Aboubakar Kamara

Brest vs Dijon Predicted XI

Brest predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Gautier Larsonneur, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chartonnet, Lilian Brassier, Romain Perraud, Franck Honorat, Haris Belkebla, Paul Lasne, Romain Faivre, Jean Lucas, Steve Mounie

Dijon predicted XI (5-3-2): Anthony Racioppi, Sacha Boey, Senou Coulibaly, Bruno Manga, Jonathan Panzo, Ngonda Muzinga, Pape Gueye, Wesley Lautoa, Bersant Celina, Mama Balde, Mounir Chouiar

Brest vs Dijon Prediction

Brest have not been in their best form recently. However, with Dijon at such a low ebb, this looks like the perfect game for them to bounce back.

Dijon have been leaking goals and they seem utterly incapable of scoring them. We expect this match to end in a home win for Brest.

Prediction: Brest 2-0 Dijon