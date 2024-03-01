Brest vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3 2024

Brest play host to Le Havre at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble in a Ligue 1 match this Sunday (March 3).

Brest have surprisingly surged up to 2nd in the table following an incredible run of recent form. This is in contrast to Le Havre, who have only won once since the turn of the year and sit in 14th.

So can Brest continue their excellent run with another win this weekend, or will Le Havre pull off an upset of sorts?

Brest vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brest’s win over Le Havre in August was the first meeting between these sides since 2018. Overall, Le Havre have actually won three of their last six games with their hosts this weekend, but they have not beaten Brest at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble in any of their last six visits, dating back to 2014.

Brest are now unbeaten in their last twelve games, having not suffered a single defeat since falling to Monaco on November 5. Remarkably, they have conceded just five times in those twelve games, and boast the second-tightest defence in Ligue 1 right now.

Le Havre have fallen to defeat in their last three games, and have only won once in their past seven matches. More worryingly for them, they have only scored twice in their past four games.

Two of the five hat-tricks scored in Ligue 1 this season have been produced by Brest players, with Kamory Doumbia scoring four against Lorient in December and Mahdi Camara hitting three against Strasbourg last weekend.

Le Havre have seen four red cards this season, with both Samuel Grandsir and Rassoul Ndiaye being sent off twice each.

Brest vs Le Havre Prediction

Le Havre have not exactly been on the best form recently, and that doesn’t bode well for them as this does not look like the kind of game that will see them turn things around.

Brest are not only flying high in the league table, but their recent run has been imperious, they have been scoring freely while barely conceding, and will surely now have one eye on UEFA Champions League qualification.

Essentially, anything but a home win would be a major surprise this weekend.

Prediction: Brest 3-0 Le Havre

Brest vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brest win.

Tip 2: Brest to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Brest have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last nine matches).

Tip 3: Brest to score at least two goals – Yes (Brest have scored two or more goals in seven of their last 12 games).

