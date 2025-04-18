Brest vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20 2025

Brest play host to Lens in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble this Sunday.

Brest are currently in 8th place in the table, and their hopes of qualifying for Europe again seem to be fading fast at this stage. Lens, meanwhile, are one spot below them in 9th, and could leapfrog them with a win here.

So who will come out on top this weekend?

Brest vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides appear to favour Lens. They have won three of their last six meetings with Brest, including their last two, while only suffering a single defeat in return.

Brest's last game was a wild 3-3 draw with Saint-Etienne, and it would've been frustrating as they conceded an 80th minute equaliser. However, the draw did extend an unbeaten run to five matches, keeping their slim hopes of European qualification alive.

After a four-game losing streak between February and March, Lens appeared to have turned things around in recent weeks. However, they fell to a disappointing defeat last weekend against struggling Reims, despite having 37 shots on goal.

Brest's issues this season have come from their leaky defence. With 46 goals conceded, they have the worst defensive record in the top half, and only four teams have conceded more than them overall.

In contrast, Lens have the third-best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, with 32 conceded. However, with just 32 scored, only four teams have produced fewer goals than Will Still's side.

Brest vs Lens Prediction

This game promises to be a tough one to call. Brest have been in the better form in recent weeks, but they have also struggled to keep goals out throughout the season.

Lens, on the other hand, have been solid at the back but have struggled to score goals, and top scorer M'Bala Nzola hasn't scored since January.

Overall, then, given they also have the home advantage, things seem to be pointing towards a win for Brest here. However, it's impossible to count Lens out.

Prediction: Brest 1-0 Lens

Brest vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brest to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than 2.5 goals scored in nine of Lens' last 11 games).

Tip 3: Lens to fail to score - Yes (Lens have drawn a blank in four of their last six defeats).

