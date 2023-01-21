Brest vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2023 

Stade Brest and Lens will square off in the round of 32 of the Coupe de France on Sunday.

The home side booked their spot at this stage with a routine 2-0 away victory over Avranches a fortnight ago. Second-half goals from Pierre Lees-Melou and Axel Camblan helped Les Pirates secure qualification.

Lens progressed at Linas-Montlhery's expense with the same scoreline away from home. Seko Fofana scored and provided an assist in a five-minute space to secure victory for his side.

Les Sang et Or come into the game on the back of a 1-0 home victory over Auxerre in league action. Przemyslaw Frankowski scored the match-winner from the spot just before the hour mark.

Brest had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Toulouse. Steve Mounie gave them an 18th-minute lead which was canceled out by Zakaria Aboukhlal's 65th-minute goal.

Brest vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lens lead 16-15 in their last 36 matches against Brest, while five matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2022 when Lens claimed a 3-2 home win on the opening day of the current season.

Lens are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning eight matches in this sequence.

Brest have won just one of their eight home games this season.

Lens have scored two goals or more in three of their last four away games in all competitions.

Brest's last four games in all competitions have produced less than three goals and saw one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Brest vs Lens Prediction

Lens have inarguably been the most in-form team in French football over the last two months, with their impressive run including a memorable win over PSG. Franck Haisie's side will want to keep up their quest for a double by extending their stay in the cup.

Brest, by contrast, have been inconsistent, with their poor home form seeing them win just one of their eight games played in front of their fans this season.

We are backing Lens to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Brest 0-2 Lens

Brest vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lens to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Lens to keep a clean sheet.

