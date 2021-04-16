Brest vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Ligue 1 action returns this weekend with Brest hosting fifth-placed Lens in round 33.

A stalemate against Nimes Olympique has given the home team some breathing space in their quest for survival. They gained promotion to the top-flight in 2019 and finished 14th last year, but face a tougher survival challenge this time around.

Meanwhile, Lens find themselves in the upper echelons of Ligue 1, however, with little left to play for. The club are out of contention for a European place and will be content to finish higher than last year's runners-up, Olympique de Marseille.

🎂 𝘽𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙖𝙞𝙧𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝 !

Franck Haise souffle ses 5⃣0⃣ bougies aujourd’hui !

Que peut-on lui souhaiter ?#rclens pic.twitter.com/cg6ofFor2I — Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) April 15, 2021

Brest vs Lens Head-To-Head

This fixture has remained very competitive over the years. Both clubs have won thrice in their last eight outings. The last time they met each other, it was Lens who picked up all three points in a 2-1 win.

Recent form also supports the visitors, who are unbeaten in their last five outings in Ligue 1.

For Brest, their recent form mirrors their position in the Ligue 1 standings. The club are 16th in the table and have only picked up four points in their last five matches.

Brest Form Guide: D-L-L-W-L

Advertisement

Lens Form Guide: D-W-D-W-W

🚨 Supporters du @SB29 et du @RCLens a vous de jouer !



🎁1 maillot de votre club est à gagner, pour tenter sa chance :



1⃣ RT & Follow @Ligue1UberEats

2⃣ Lâchez un message d'encouragement à votre équipe en commentaire 📢

3⃣🤞



🗳️ Tirage au sort le 20/04 pic.twitter.com/qLVQNWEAv3 — Ligue 1 Uber Eats (@Ligue1UberEats) April 15, 2021

Brest vs Lens Team News

Brest

Christophe Herelle injured his knee over two months ago and is still recovering.

Paul Lasne had a ligament rupture at the start of April and is unlikely to return for the home stretch of the campaign.

Injured: Christophe Herelle and Paul Lasne

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lens

Lens will, however, be without Facundo Medina, as the defender is suspended for the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Facundo Medina

Brest vs Lens Predicted XI

Brest (4-3-3): Gautier Larsonneur; Julien Faussurier, Brendan Chardonnet, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Ludovic Baal; Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Jean Lucas, Romain Perraud; Romain Philippoteaux, Irvin Cardona, Franck Honorat.

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca; Steven Fortes, Loic Bade, Jonathan Gradit; Massadio Haidara, Seko Fofana, Cheick Doucoure, Jonathan Clauss; Gael Kakuta; Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Brest vs Lens Prediction

The visitors look set to pick up all three points as Brest aim to fight until the end of the season to survive relegation. They are six points off safety at the moment, but with six games to go, the gap is not sufficient for Les Pirates.

Advertisement

Lens will look to continue their form despite not having any mission to conquer. However, a finish higher than Olympique de Marseille will be a great way to end the season.

A win for the visitors is on the cards.

Prediction: Brest 0-2 Lens