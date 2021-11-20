Brest vs Lens prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Brest and Lens will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 fixture in Sunday's early kickoff.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Lorient before the international break. Romain Faivre and Steve Mounie scored second-half goals to guide Les Pirates to the win.

Lens were rampant in a 4-0 victory over Lorient on home turf. Jonathan Clauss was the star of the show with two assists and a goal in the rout.

The victory helped Les Sang et Or hold on to second spot in the table, having garnered 24 points from 13 matches. Brest climbed out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Brest vs Lens Head-to-Head

Both sides have seven wins apiece from their last 17 games while three matches ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 draw that saw Yannick Cahuzac's first-half own goal canceled by Gael Kakuta's second-half strike.

The home side's surge out of the relegation zone has been thanks to their current four-game unbeaten run. Lens have won three of their last five league games.

Brest form guide: W-W-D-D-L

Lens form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Brest vs Lens Team News

Brest

Denys Bain (hamstring), Sebastien Cibois (Achilles tendon) and Paul Lasne (ACL) have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Denys Bain, Sebastien Cibois, Paul Lasne

Suspension: None

Lens

Wesley Said and Deiver Machado are both unavailable due to injuries, while Florian Sotoca has been suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Wesley Said, Deiver Machado

Suspension: Florian Sotoca

Brest vs Lens Predicted XI

Brest predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot (GK); Brendan Chardonnet, Lilian Brassier, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Hugo Magnetti, Haris Belkebla; Romain Faivre, Irvin Cardona, Franck Honorat; Steve Mounie

RC Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca (GK); Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina; Przemyslaw Frankowski, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Jonathan Clauss; Gael Kakuta; Yannick Cahuzac, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Brest vs Lens Prediction

Brest have been one of the most potent attacking sides in the league and their league position does not adequately reflect the quality of their play. The hosts have, however, rediscovered their best form in recent weeks and will fancy their chances of getting something against a high-flying Lens side.

The visitors have inarguably been the revelation of the season but their recent away form leaves room for improvement.

Both sides are likely to go all out for the win and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Brest 2-2 Lens

Edited by Peter P