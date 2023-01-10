Brest vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | January 11, 2023

Brest will face off with Lille on Wednesday (January 11) in Ligue 1 at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

The hosts have struggled from the off in Ligue 1 this season. They sit in 17th place, two points from safety, having won just three times in 17 games. Most recently, they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Monaco.

Lille, meanwhile, haven’t recaptured their title-winning form of the 2020-21 season, but they’ve been doing well. They're seventh in the standings and have lost just once in their last eight games, winning five.

Brest vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between the two sides favour Brest. They have beaten Lille in three of their last six meetings at home and have not lost there to them since March 2011.

Lille have been one of Ligue 1’s more free-scoring sides, with only four other teams managing more than their tally of 30 goals.

Canada’s Jonathan David has been responsible for ten of Lille’s 30 goals, and he has also delivered an impressive four assists as well..

Lille (38) have received the joint-most yellow cards in Ligue 1 this season, but have only had one player sent off – midfielder Carlos Baleba, who was dismissed just 12 minutes after coming on against Angers.

Brest have won just once at home this season, beating Troyes 2-1 in their final game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Brest vs Lille Prediction

Brest’s struggles have been well-documented this season, and returning from the World Cup break hasn’t helped them, as they have lost both games.

Lille, meanwhile, have been in good form for some time. Notably, none of their four defeats this season have come to a side in the bottom half of the standings. Essentially, Lille have advantage all over the pitch in this game, and it’s difficult not to imagine them capitalising and coming away with a win.

Prediction: Brest 0-1 Lille

Brest vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lille

Tip 2: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals – Yes (Lille’s last five games have featured less than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3: Brest to fail to score – Yes (Brest have drawn a blank in three of their last six Ligue 1 games.)

