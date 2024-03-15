Brest face off with Lille at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble in a clash of Ligue 1 high flyers this Sunday (March 17).

Brest are currently in 2nd position in the league table, while Lille sit just two places and four points behind them in 4th.

So which of these two strong sides will pick up a valuable win here, or will the points be shared this weekend?

Brest vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides appear to favour Lille, who have won their last two meetings with Brest. However, it is worth noting that neither of those games took place at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble.

Recent matches between Brest and Lille have tended to be low-scoring affairs. There have been a total of just eight goals in the last six meetings between the two, with just one of those games featuring more than two goals in total. Given that Brest boast Ligue 1's tightest defence this season and Lille have the third-tightest, don't expect that to change too much here.

Brest will be coming into this match off the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Lens last weekend. Remarkably, it was their first loss since November 5. Worryingly, their last losses came in a sequence of three, something Brest will be hoping doesn't repeat itself here.

Lille drew 2-2 with Rennes last weekend, but also played on Thursday, drawing with Sturm Graz to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League. They'll be hoping the quick turnaround doesn't affect them too badly here.

Lille's Jonathan David is Ligue 1's second-top scorer right now with 14 goals, and he has scored six goals in his last four league games.

Brest vs Lille Prediction

This one is a tricky game to call overall, as a case can be made for either team winning. Brest may be smarting from their loss to Lens last weekend, while Lille could be tired from their European exploits.

With both sides boasting strong defences, don't expect a high-scoring game here, but given that both teams possess potent attacks, it's unlikely that we'll see a goalless draw either.

Therefore, it feels like a low-scoring draw is the most likely result.

Prediction: Brest 1-1 Lille

Brest vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Brest and Lille both have tight defences and recent games beween these sides have been low-scoring).

Tip 3: Jonathan David to score for Lille - Yes (David has six goals in his last four Ligue 1 games).