Brest vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Brest will host Lorient in Ligue 1 at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday (October 9).

The fortunes of both teams could not be much further apart. Brest are mired in trouble, languishing in 18th place in the standings, while Lorient are surprisingly flying high up in third.

It’s fair to say that Brest have been struggling since the opening weekend of the season. They lost 3-2 to Lens in their season opener, they have only won once since then, beating Angers in August 21.

Since then, they have lost four games – including a 7-0 hammering against Montpellier – and have drawn two, including a 1-1 stalemate with Auxerre last weekend.

Lorient, meanwhile, have been Ligue 1’s surprise package this season. After finishing 16th last season, they are flying high in third and are riding a remarkable five-game winning streak, including an impressive 2-1 win over Lille last weekend.

Brest vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between the two teams have been mixed, with three wins for each team in their last six meetings. Most recently, Brest beat Lorient in a pre-season friendly in July.

Lorient’s success this season has been all about their goalscoring exploits. They have scored 19, including six by Nigeria’s Terem Moffi, but have conceded 13, the most in Ligue 1's top six teams.

Lorient have won seven games this season. One more victory will equal their last season’s tally of eight, despite only a quarter of the campaign being gone.

Only two teams have conceded more goals than Brest , as Les Pirates have shipped 19 goals, while scoring only nine.

Lorient’s recent run of five wins on the bounce is the best active streak in Ligue 1, with only Paris St. Germain able to match them.

Brest vs Lorient Prediction

While the two teams are evenly matched on paper, the form they have shown coming into this game heavily favours Lorient.

The visitors have looked deadly going forward and are riding a wave of momentum. While their defence isn’t the strongest, profligate Brest are unlikely to exploit that much. Expect an away win here.

Prediction: Brest 1-3 Lorient

Brest vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lorient win

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been over 2.5 goals in seven of Lorient’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: Terem Moffi to score for Lorient – Yes (Moffi has scored six goals in his last seven Ligue 1 games.)

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes