Brest vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 returns this weekend and will see Brest host Lorient at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday afternoon in the 25th gamweek of the French top-flight.

Brest played out a 1-1 draw against Reims last time out and will be gutted not to have picked up all three points. They had multiple chances to win the game but could not capitalize. After going behind just four minutes after kickoff, Inter Milan loanee Martin Satriano leveled the scores with his third goal in two games.

The home side sit 12th in the Ligue 1 table with 32 points from 25 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday to continue their ascent in the table.

Lorient have struggled for form of late and find themselves in the thick of a relegation battle. They were beaten 1-0 by Montpellier last time out and despite having their opponents' shot attempts almost three times, they failed to create any noteworthy chances to level the game.

Lorient sit 18th in the league table with 21 points and are only above rock-bottom side Bordeaux on goal difference. They will be looking to begin picking up points as soon as possible to avoid an impending drop.

Brest vs Lorient Head-to-Head

There have been 30 meetings between Brest and Lorient. The hosts have won a third of those games while the visitors have won 14 times. The other six of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season. Brest won the game 2-1.

Brest Form Guide (Ligue 1): D-W-L-W-L

Lorient Form Guide (Ligue 1): L-D-W-L-L

Brest vs Lorient Team News

Brest

Ronael Pierre-Gabriel came off injured against Mainz last weekend and is set to miss Sunday's game as a result. Sebastian Cibois is on the recovery path from a long-term injury and may not be available to play on Sunday.

Injured: Ronael Pierre-Gabriel

Doubtful: Sebastian Cibois

Suspended: None

Lorient

Fabien Lemoine and Stephane Diarra are both injured, while Jeremy Morel is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Fabien Lemoine, Stephane Diarra

Doubtful: Jeremy Morel

Suspended: None

Brest vs Lorient Predicted XI

Brest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot; Julien Faussurier, Christophe Herelle, Lilian Brassier, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Lucien Agoume, Hugo Magnetti; Romain Del Castillo, Youssef Belaili, Franck Honorat; Martin Satriano

Lorient Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Matthieu Dreyer; Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Moritz Jenz, Vincent Le Goff; Bonke Innocent; Terem Moffi, Laurent Abergel, Thomas Monconduit, Armand Laurienté; Sambou Soumano

Brest vs Lorient Prediction

Brest have had mixed results of late with four wins, four losses and two draws in their last 10 games across all competitions. They have, however, won back-to-back home games now and will be looking to extend that run to three on Sunday.

Lorient have won just one of their last 19 games across all competitions and are the lowest-scoring side in the league at the moment. The hosts should win on Sunday.

Prediction: Brest 1-0 Lorient

