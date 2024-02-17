Brest vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

Brest will invite Marseille to the Stade Francis-Le Blé in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 10 league games, with the last three games ending in draws. After suffering a 3-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de France last week, they played out a 1-1 draw against Clermont Foot on Sunday.

Pierre Lees-Melou broke the deadlock in the 50th minute, while substitutes Jim Allevinah and Grejohn Kyei combined just three minutes after being subbed in to equalize for Clermont.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last six games in all competitions, playing out four draws. They played out a 1-1 home draw against Metz in their previous league outing. Samuel Gigot was shown a straight red card in the first half and is suspended for this match.

They met Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs first leg on Thursday, as goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Iliman Ndiaye helped them play out a 2-2 draw.

Brest vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 30 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with a 16-8 lead in wins over their northern rivals, and six games have ended in draws.

Marseille registered a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in August, which was their first home win in this fixture since 2021. They went unbeaten in their league meetings against the hosts last season, suffering a 2-1 home loss and playing a 2-2 draw at home.

Brest have suffered just one loss at home in all competitions this season. They have kept five clean sheets in their last six home games.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 30-29 in 21 league games and also have a better defensive record, conceding five fewer goals (18).

Brest vs Marseille Prediction

Les Pirates have struggled a bit recently and are winless in their last four games in all competitions, though three games have ended in draws. They have suffered just one loss in their last 13 games in all competitions, with that defeat coming in their away meeting against PSG earlier this month.

Martin Satriano was absent against Clermont Foot due to illness and is back in training. He faces a late fitness test, while Mahdi Camara and Marco Bizot are suspended for the match.

Les Phocéens have endured a poor run of form in 2024 and are winless in their last six games since a 1-0 away win in the Coupe de France over Thionville Lusitanos. They have just one win in their away games in Ligue 1 this season, with all five of their losses coming in their travels. They are winless in their last five away meetings against the hosts, suffering four losses, which is cause for concern.

Head coach Gennaro Gattuso is expected to hand Chancel Mbemba a start after the defender was an unused substitute against Shakhtar. Samuel Gigot is suspended for the match, so Mbemba's return is welcome news for them.

Considering the recent struggles of the two teams, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Brest 1-1 Marseille

Brest vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score or assist any time - Yes