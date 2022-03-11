Brest vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

On Sunday, Brest will play host to Marseille in a Ligue 1 showdown at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble.

Brest currently sit in 12th place in the league table, while Marseille are flying high in third. So can Marseille climb back into second place with a win, or will Brest be able to pull off an upset of sorts?

Brest vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Brest’s season has been a tale of two halves. They started the campaign in appalling fashion, and didn’t win any of their first 11 games, a run that sunk them into the relegation zone.

However, from October 31st, they put together a run of six straight wins, pulling them up as high as tenth at one point. Since then, however, their form has settled down and become patchy.

Brest’s last game saw them upset Lens 1-0, but it was only their third league win since the start of 2022. That brings into question whether it can start a strong run for them going forward.

Marseille, meanwhile, fell 0-1 to Monaco last weekend to stretch their winless run in the league to three games – their worst sequence of the 2021-22 campaign thus far.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side did bounce back this Thursday, though. They beat Basel 2-1 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League tie, giving them hope of progressing to the quarter-finals.

Overall, Marseille remain one of the better sides in Ligue 1 right now and will be hopeful of getting back to form here. The last game between these sides actually saw Brest upset Marseille 1-2. However, before that, Marseille had defeated them in five straight meetings.

Brest form guide (across competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Marseille form guide (across competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Brest vs Marseille Team News

Brest

Brendan Chardonnet is suspended for Brest, while two other players are likely to miss out with injuries.

Injured: Sebastien Cibois

Doubtful: Ronael Pierre-Gabriel

Suspended: Brendan Chardonnet

Marseille

Marseille have a full strength side to call upon for this game, although there’s a chance they may switch things up after playing on Thursday night in Europe.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brest vs Marseille Predicted XI

Brest predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Marco Bizot, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Christophe Herelle, Lilian Brassier, Franck Honorat, Haris Belkebla, Lucien Agoume, Jere Uronen, Romain Del Castillo, Jeremy Le Douaron, Martin Satriano

Marseille predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Pau Lopez, Pol Lirola, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, Luan Peres, Gerson, Pape Gueye, Matteo Guendouzi, Amine Harit, Arkadiusz Milik, Bamba Dieng

Brest vs Marseille Prediction

Under normal circumstances, a Marseille win would appear to be the most likely result here. They’ve been stronger than Brest throughout the season, and the hosts have continually shown patchy form.

However, Jorge Sampaoli’s men have often struggled when returning from midweek games. This clash could prove to be no different, giving Brest plenty of hope.

With that in mind, a draw is the prediction here.

Prediction: Brest 1-1 Marseille.

Edited by Bhargav