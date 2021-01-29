Brest vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Brest welcome Metz to the Stade Francis-Le Blé in what looks like a fascinating Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.

Brest are currently in 13th place in the table with 26 points. Metz, meanwhile, are up in eighth and are chasing a European spot.

Metz will aim to continue their strong run and pursuit of European football by picking up an away win against Brest this weekend

Brest vs Metz Head-to-Head

Despite some strong runs during the current campaign, Brest are on a bit of a slide right now.

They’ve won just one of their last seven matches – a win over Nice – and have lost their last three matches in a row.

Most worryingly, Brest can’t seem to stop leaking goals this season. They’ve conceded 37 thus far, with only three other teams conceding more.

Meanwhile, Metz have put together a fantastic run over the past few weeks. They’ve lost just once in their last eight games, falling to Rennes on 23 December.

Most recently, they defeated title-challengers Lyon in a tricky away game, and followed that with another win over Nantes.

Metz’s success has been built on the back of their rock-solid defence. Only two sides – Paris St. Germain and Lille, who are chasing the league title – have conceded fewer.

This trend has been especially visible in recent matches. Metz have conceded just twice in their past seven matches.

Interestingly though, Brest should have hope here. They defeated Metz 2-0 in November, and have not lost to them since May 2019.

Brest form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Metz form guide: L-D-D-W-W

Brest vs Metz Team News

Brest

Brest are still without Denys Bain, who should be available at some point in the upcoming weeks following his knee injury. However, defender Christophe Herelle is suspended following an accumulation of bookings.

Injured: Denys Bain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Christophe Herelle

Metz

Metz have a number of injuries to deal with here. Manuel Cabit, Vincent Pajot, Ibrahima Niane and Opa Nguette are ruled out. Meanwhile, Thomas Delaine and Kevin N’Doram remain in doubt.

They also have two suspensions to contend with. Key men Kiki Kouyate and Aaron Leya Iseka are both banned for this game.

Injured: Manuel Cabit, Vincent Pajot, Ibrahima Niane, Opa Nguette

Doubtful: Thomas Delaine, Kevin N’Doram

Suspended: Kiki Kouyate, Aaron Leya Iseka

Brest vs Metz Predicted XI

Brest predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Romain Perraud, Franck Honorat, Haris Belkebla, Paul Lasne, Romain Faivre, Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie

Metz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Mamadou Fofana, John Boye, Fabien Centonze, Victorien Angban, Warren Tchimbebme, Matthieu Udol, Farid Boulaya, Vagner, Lamine Gueye

Brest vs Metz Prediction

This is a tricky one to call. Based on current form, you’d have to give Metz the advantage, but without Iseka they’ll be missing a lot of their attacking intent.

Metz should be able to hold firm at the back and keep Brest out, but it’s difficult to imagine them scoring too many. We think that a draw is the most likely result.

Prediction: Brest 1-1 Metz