Brest vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting tips | August 28, 2022 

Brest will host Montpellier at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday afternoon in the fourth gameweek of the 2022-23 Ligue 1.

The Pirates have had mixed results this season, opening their league campaign with a 3-2 defeat to Lens before a 1-1 draw against Olympique Marseille. They returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-1 win over ten-man Angers, thanks to a first-half brace from Jeremy Le Douaron and a strike from Achraf Dari after the restart. Brest are seventh in the league table with four points from three games.

Montpellier, meanwhile, have struggled in the league this season despite starting their campaign with a 3-2 win over Troyes. They were beaten 5-2 by defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in their next game before they lost 2-1 against newly promoted Auxerre.

The visitors have picked up just three points from a maximum of nine and sit 13th in the standings. They will look to get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Brest vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 meetings between Brest and Montpellier. The hosts have won just two of those games, while Montpellier have won 11. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

Brest picked up a 2-1 win in their last matchup with Montpellier, ending a 12-game winless run in this fixture.

The Pirates lost 16 league games last season. Half of those defeats came at home.

Montpellier have won just two games on the road in Ligue 1 all year.

La Paillade are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games across competitions.

The visitors have conceded nine league goals this season. Only last-placed Troyes have conceded more.

Brest vs Montpellier Prediction

After snapping their three-game winless streak across competitions, Brest will look to build on that this weekend. They are winless in their last three home league games, so they will be desperate for a win here.

Montpellier, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost five of their last six Ligue 1 outings. They have won just two away league games in 2022 and could lose here.

Prediction: Brest 2-1 Montpellier

Brest vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brest

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in four of Montpellier's last five games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matchups between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav