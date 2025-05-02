Brest vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4 2025

Brest play host to Montpellier in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble this Sunday.

Ad

Brest are currently in 9th, and now cannot qualify for Europe next season, giving them little to play for here. Montpellier, meanwhile, were relegated last weekend and cannot even make it off the bottom of the table now.

So can Brest hand Montpellier yet another loss this weekend?

Brest vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Surprisingly, given their awful form this season, Montpellier's last match with Brest actually saw them pick up a victory. It was one of just four wins they've achieved this season, and meant they have won three of their last six games against Les Pirates.

Brest were hammered 4-1 by high-flying Marseille last weekend, ending any slim hopes they may have had of another season with European qualification. The loss was their second in a row, leaving them winless in their last three games.

Montpellier's 16-year stint in Ligue 1 officially ended last weekend. They did avoid a defeat by drawing 0-0 with Reims, but it was not enough to give them any hopes of survival, as Le Havre had already drawn with Monaco earlier, sealing their fate.

Brest's defensive woes continued in their last match, as the four goals they conceded to Marseille moved their total to 53. That's a worse defensive record than all but the bottom three in Ligue 1 this season, and they have conceded at least three goals in ten games.

While Montpellier's draw with Reims last weekend broke a sequence of eleven losses in a row, it marked yet another game in which they failed to score. In fact, their consolation goal against Marseille on April 19 is their only one in their last nine.

Ad

Trending

Brest vs Montpellier Prediction

Brest struggled to show any kind of form last weekend in their loss to Marseille, but to be fair, Marseille are currently in 2nd place in the league table.

This match should be the perfect opportunity for them to bounce back. Montpellier did beat them earlier in the season, but given their woeful form and now their relegation, it's hard to imagine them repeating that here.

Ad

Moreover, Montpellier's profligacy in front of goal will be music to Brest's ears, as their defensive record has been poor all season. The prediction, then, is a home win.

Prediction: Brest 2-0 Montpellier

Brest vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brest to win.

Tip 2: Montpellier to fail to score - Yes (Montpellier have only scored one goal in their last nine matches).

Tip 3: Brest to score in the first half - Yes (Montpellier have conceded in the first half in four of their last six games).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More