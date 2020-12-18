Brest vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Montpellier will aim to continue their charge for European football against Brest at the Stade Francis-Le Blé when the sides meet for a Ligue 1 encounter on Sunday.

With eight victories from the opening 15 games, La Paillade are fifth in the standings, just a point adrift of Marseille in the race for Champions League places, albeit having played twice more.

However, they lost for the second consecutive time at home in the last round to Metz. They went down 2-0 in midweek following the 3-1 humbling by Paris Saint-Germain last weekend.

On the road, though, Michel Der Zakarian's side has one of the best records, losing just once (on the opening day to Rennes) in seven away games. They have even won the last four games.

Meanwhile, the Brestois have a sound record at home, winning five of their seven home games in the league this season.

Brest vs Montpellier Head-To-Head

Montpellier have an overwhelming record against Brest, winning 10 times from 18 clashes. Brest have beaten them only once, way back in April 2008.

Last season, Montpellier ran out 4-0 victors at home in this fixture, extending their winning streak against Brest to four league games. The return leg was canceled as the season ended abruptly due to the pandemic.

Montpellier Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Brest Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Brest vs Montpellier Team News

Brest continues to be without centre-back Denys Bain, who remains a long-term absentee due to a ruptured ligament. Other than Bain, manager Olivier Dall'Oglio has the entire squad to choose from.

Injured: Denys Bain

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Montpellier have a clean bill of health going into the match, but central midfielder Teji Savanier must be careful as he's on four yellow cards and runs the risk of suspension if he's booked again on Sunday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Brest vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Brest (4-2-3-1): Gautier Larsonneur; Jean-Kevin Duverne, Brendan Chardonnet, Christophe Herelle, Ludovic Baal; Hianga M'Bock, Paul Lasne; Franck Honorat, Cristian Battocchio, Romain Philippoteaux; Gaetan Charbonnier.

Montpellier (4-3-3): Jonas Omlin; Junior Sambia, Pedro Mendes, Daniel Congre, Mihailo Ristic; Teji Savanier, Jordan Ferri, Florent Mollet; Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort, Stephy Mavdidi.

Brest vs Montpellier Prediction

Brest have been excellent at home this season while Montpellier boast a formidable away record.

We're expecting a tight encounter on Sunday. However, Montpellier's superior squad quality should hand them a narrow victory.

Prediction: Brest 2-3 Montpellier