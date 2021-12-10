Brest vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees a Ligue 1 match between Brest and Montpellier at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble.

Just one point separates these sides, with Montpellier currently in ninth and Brest one spot below them in 10th.

With both sides evenly matched, it will be interesting to see which team will be able to continue their impressive form when they face off this weekend.

Brest vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

After failing to pick up a single victory in their first 11 Ligue 1 games this season, Brest have now turned things around and seemingly can’t stop winning.

Michel der Zakarian’s side have won their last six matches in a row, scoring a total of 13 goals while only conceding three in return, making them one of Ligue 1’s real form teams right now.

Most recently, they defeated Champions League-chasing Marseille 1-2 in an impressive showing thanks to goals from Romain Faivre and Franck Honorat.

Meanwhile, Montpellier have been on a strong run of their own, winning five of their last eight matches. That run has elevated them to ninth place in the table.

Olivier Dall’Oglio’s side have been clinical in front of goal during their recent wins, with a single goal being responsible for three of their last five victories.

With 25 goals to their name, only six teams in Ligue 1 have outscored Montpellier this season.

Fascinatingly, this game marks the first meeting between Brest and Montpellier since Der Zakarian and Dall’Oglio essentially swapped jobs this summer.

Last season, both games between these sides ended in draws, with the match at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble finishing 2-2.

Brest form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Montpellier form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Brest vs Montpellier Team News

Brest

Brendan Chardonnet has been suspended for Brest, while four other players are likely to miss out with injuries.

Injured: Hianga’a M’Bock, Denys Bain, Sebastien Cibois, Paul Lasne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Brendan Chardonnet

Montpellier

Three players are out with injuries for the visitors, while midfielder Florent Mollet is suspended.

Injured: Maxime Esteve, Thibault Tamas, Pedro Mendes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Florent Mollet

Brest vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Brest predicted XI (4-4-2): Marco Bizot, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Lilian Brassier, Christophe Herelle, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Romain Faivre, Hugo Magnetti, Haris Belkebla, Franck Honorat, Jeremy Le Douaron, Steve Mounie

Montpellier predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Omlin, Junior Sambia, Nicolas Cozza, Mamadou Sakho, Mihailo Ristic, Jordan Ferri, Joris Chotard, Sepe Elye Wahi, Teji Savanier, Stephy Mavididi, Valere Germain

Brest vs Montpellier Prediction

This will be a tough match to call, not only because both sides have been on good form, but because both managers know their opponents so well.

Both sides are more than capable of scoring goals, having both hit 25 thus far this season, and with neither being perfect at the back, we could be in for a big score.

Overall, this one could go either way – so a draw feels likely.

Prediction: Brest 2-2 Montpellier

Edited by Peter P