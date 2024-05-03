Brest vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024 

Brest host Nantes at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Saturday in Ligue 1, looking to remain within the Champions League places.

Following an impressive campaign, the Pirates are on course for a historic qualification to Europe's premier club competition next season.

With 56 points from 31 games, Brest are in third position in the league table. Lille are breathing down their neck at the moment, sitting just a point behind, so Eric Roy's side cannot afford to slip up.

After consecutive defeats to Lyon and AC Monaco, Brest returned to winning ways with a pulsating 5-4 defeat of Rennes in their last game. Having led 4-2 in the match, their hosts fought back and leveled the scores, but Lilian Brassier struck the winner for the Pirates in the sixth minute of added time to secure a smash-and-grab victory.

On the other hand, Nantes are down in 14th position with only 32 points from 31 games and just nine wins in the campaign. Their latest victory came against fellow strugglers Le Havre, securing a narrow 1-0 win on the road.

Sitting only three points above the relegation zone, the Canaries are facing a battle for survival in the top flight, as any further losses going into their last three games could be detrimental.

Brest vs Nantes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 previous clashes between the sides, with Brest winning only eight times over Nantes and losing on 23 occasions.

Brest have beaten Nantes in their last two clashes, as much as the side had in their previous 14 games.

Nantes have failed to score in their last two games against Brest, and have never gone three consecutive goalless draws in the fixture.

Brest have 24 points more than Nantes in Ligue 1 this season.

Having beaten Nantes 2-0 at home, Brest are looking to secure back-to-back home wins over the side for the first time.

Brest vs Nantes Prediction

Nantes have a terrific record in the fixture, but the tides are turning. Brest have beaten them in their last two games and seem well placed to defeat them again, given their contrasting run of form and contrasting fortunes this season.

The Pirates should be able to complete a rare league double over Nantes.

Prediction: Brest 2-1 Nantes

Brest vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brest to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes