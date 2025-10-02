Brest vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4 2025

Brest welcome Nantes to the Stade Francis-Le-Ble for a Ligue 1 match this Saturday.
Brest are currently in 9th place in the table, and while Nantes are down in 16th, they are actually only two points behind their opponents this weekend.
So who will come out on top in North-West France on Saturday?
Brest vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Brest have an excellent recent record against Nantes. They have won five of their last six matches against them, dating back to May 2023, with the other match ending in a 0-0 draw.
- Brest will come into this game on a good run after winning their last two matches. They snapped back into form on September 20 by beating Nice 4-1, and then beat struggling Angers 2-0 last weekend to continue to climb the table.
- Nantes, meanwhile, have won just one of their first six matches this season, but they have at least drawn their last two. Both games - against Rennes and Toulouse - ended 2-2, although the former saw Nantes come from behind and the latter saw them blow a lead.
- Brest have been relatively free-scoring this season, chalking up 11 goals in their opening six matches. However, their defence has also been too open, and they have conceded 11 too - making them the only Ligue 1 team to currently have a goal difference of zero.
- Brest's Romain Del Castillo has been on fine form this season. The veteran attacking midfielder has scored three goals and registered two assists in his last three matches in Ligue 1.
Brest vs Nantes Prediction
While only two points separate these teams, it's fair to say that Brest's recent form has been far superior to that of Nantes.
They have won their last two matches after stuttering a little to begin the campaign, and now look like close to the side who qualified for the Champions League in 2023-24 again.
Nantes have not been terrible in recent weeks and have drawn their last two matches, but it's hard to imagine their defence keeping Brest quiet for too long, particularly on their current form. Therefore, the prediction is a home win.
Prediction: Brest 2-1 Nantes
Brest vs Nantes Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Brest to win.
Tip 2: Romain Del Castillo to score or assist for Brest - Yes (Del Castillo has five goal involvements in his last three matches).
Tip 3: Brest to score at least two goals - Yes (Brest have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games against Nantes).