Brest vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

This weekend sees Brest take on Nantes in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Brest are currently in 13th place in the league with little to play for, while Nantes are in a relegation fight, currently in 18th place.

Can Nantes pick up some vital points in their fight against the drop, or will Brest leave them in further danger?

Brest vs Nantes Head-to-Head

Brest picked up their first win since 3 March when they defeated Saint-Etienne 1-2 last weekend.

Their form has been patchy for a while now, and in a comfortable 13th place, their season is basically over in terms of meaningful matches.

In their last eight games, they’ve won twice, lost three times, and picked up three draws – summing up their inconsistency.

Nantes also won last weekend, defeating Strasbourg 1-2, but it was not enough to elevate them out of the relegation zone.

Instead, they remain in 18th position and look set to face a relegation playoff unless they can put together some positive results.

This match will be a good place for them to start, particularly as they were able to defeat Brest 3-1 earlier in the season in just their second win of the campaign.

That win, coincidentally, was Nantes’ first over Brest since a friendly match in 2014.

Brest form guide: D-L-D-D-W

Nantes form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Brest vs Nantes Team News

Brest

Brest’s Paul Lasne has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with an ACL injury, while three others are doubtful for the game.

Injured: Paul Lasne

Doubtful: Sebastien Cibois, Romain Philippoteaux, Christophe Herelle

Suspended: None

Nantes

Nantes have just one player unavailable for this game – defender Charles Traore, who is out with a thigh injury.

Injured: Charles Traore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brest vs Nantes Predicted XI

Brest predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Lilian Brassier, Romain Perraud, Romain Faivre, Haris Belkebla, Hugo Magnetti, Franck Honorat, Gaetan Charbonnier, Steve Mounie

Nantes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah, Imran Louza, Pedro Chirivella, Randal Kolo Muani, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon, Kalifa Coulibaly

Brest vs Nantes Prediction

This is a close match to call, especially as both sides picked up wins last weekend.

Nantes certainly have more to play for, but Brest are a dangerous side going forward and are definitely capable of scoring goals.

With that in mind, a draw appears likely.

Prediction: Brest 1-1 Nantes