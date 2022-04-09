Brest vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

In Ligue 1 action this weekend, Brest will host Nantes at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday afternoon in the 31st round of the French top flight.

Brest returned to winning ways last weekend as they beat Montpellier 2-1 on away turf. Martin Satriano opened the scoring midway through the second half. Franck Honorat then doubled his side's lead minutes later to put the game beyond Montpellier, who scored a late penalty.

Montpellier are 12th in the league table with 38 points from 30 games. They will now look to build on their latest result as they target a top-half finish.

Meanwhile, like their hosts, Nantes shook off a losing streak to pick up a 3-2 victory over Clermont in their last time outing. They took the lead twice but were pegged back both times before Randal Kolo Muani scored the winner.

Nantes are eighth in the Ligue 1 standings with 45 points from 30 games. They are six points behind the European spots and will look to reduce that gap with a win on Sunday.

Brest vs Nantes Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Brest and Nantes. The former have won just three of their previous meetings, while Nantes have won ten times. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in the last 16 of the Coupe de France in January, which Nantes won 2-0.

Brest Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L.

Nantes Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-D.

Brest vs Nantes Team News

Brest

While most of their squad is fit and available for selection, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Jeremy Le Douaron and Youssef Belaili are doubtful for the game as they continue to work their way back to fitness.

Injured: Sebastien Cibois.

Doubtful: Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Jeremy Le Douaron, Youssef Belaili.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Nantes

Nicolas Pallois, Charles Traore and Samuel Moutoussamy are all injured and will not play against Brest on Sunday.

Injured: Nicolas Pallois, Charles Traore, Marcus Coco.

Doubtful: Samuel Moutoussamy.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Brest vs Nantes Predicted XIs

Brest (4-4-2): Marco Bizot, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Brendan Chardonnet, Christophe Herelle, Lilian Brassier; Franck Honorat, Haris Belkebla, Lucien Agoume, Romain Del Castillo; Steve Mounie, Martin Satriano.

Nantes (3-4-3): Alban Lafont; Jean-Charles Castelletto, Dennis Appiah, Andrei Girotto; Quentin Merlin, Pedro Chirivella, Wylan Cyprien, Fabio; Ludovic Blas, Randal Kolo Muani, Moses Simon.

Brest vs Nantes Prediction

Brest ended a run of back-to-back losses with a win in their last outing. They are winless in their last two home league games and will look to end that run this weekend.

Like their hosts, Nantes also snapped a two-game losing streak. They are the stronger team than Brest going into Sunday's game and should be able to pick up maximum points.

Prediction: Brest 1-2 Nantes.

