Brest vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

In their first Ligue 1 game of the year, Brest welcome Nice to the Stade Francis-Le Blé on Wednesday night.

Brest and Nice are separated by just a point in the standings, with the hosts occupying 11th place and the visitors in 12th.

Both clubs have one win, two losses and two draws from their last five fixtures and will be looking to get 2021 underway with a win.

Here's how @WhoScored saw the first half of the season in @Ligue1_ENG 👀 pic.twitter.com/hq1tL1KHpa — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) January 1, 2021

Brest vs Nice Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 22 times across all competitions.

The head-to-head record is pretty even at this point, with eight wins for Les Pirates and seven for Les Aiglons. The remaining seven games have ended in a draw.

⚓ Seule équipe à faire tomber le @losclive, @Romain_Perraud défenseur le plus décisif d'Europe... Le @SB29 est très spectaculaire cette saison ! pic.twitter.com/oPrmaaMqAc — Ligue 1 Uber Eats (@Ligue1UberEats) January 2, 2021

Brest form guide: L-D-D-W-L

Nice form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Brest vs Nice Team News

Brest

Denys Bain is the only injury concern for Brest manager Olivier Dall'Oglio

For the hosts, there's only one injury concern and that is defender Danys Bain. The 27-year-old has resumed partial training but the fixture comes too soon for him.

All the other sidelined players, including Jeremy Le Douaron, have returned to full fitness.

#SB29OGCN 🎙️ O. Dall'Oglio : "La première bonne nouvelle de l'année, c'est qu'il n'y a pas de blessé. Dénys Bain participe même à quelques séances de groupe. On fait le maximum, les joueurs aussi, on est très attentifs là-dessus et c'est très positif". — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) January 4, 2021

Injured: Denys Bain, Jérémy Le Douaron

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nice

The visitors have a few injury concerns for this long trip to Northwestern France. Dante, Kasper Dolberg, Racine Coly, Hicham Boudaoui, Danilo Barbosa and Pierre Lees-Melou are all on the treatment table.

To add to their woes, defender Robson Bambu will miss the game after the LFP disciplinary committee decided to hand him a two-match ban.

Injured: Dante, Kasper Dolberg, Racine Coly, Hicham Boudaoui, Danilo Barbosa, Pierre Lees-Melou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Robson Bambu

Brest vs Nice Predicted XI

Brest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur; Jean-Kevin Duverne, Brendan Chardonnet, Christophe Herelle, Ronaël Pierre-Gabriel; Hianga M'Bock, Romain Faivre, Cristian Battocchio, Romain Philippoteaux; Gaetan Charbonnier, Irvin Cardona

Nice Predicted XI (3-4-3): Walter Benitez; Andy Pelmard, Stanley Nsoki, Flavius Daniliuc; Jordan Lotomba, Jordan Marie, Morgan Schneiderlin, Hicham Boudaoui; Rony Lopes, Amine Gouiri, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Brest vs Nice Prediction

Amine Gouiri has five goals and three assists in the Ligue 1 this season.

Nice have just one win from their last 11 fixtures across all competition while Brest have five to their name in the same period. Injuries have played their part, but the main concern for these clubs has been inconsistency.

Fortunately, most of the players have returned to full fitness for the hosts but the same cannot be said for the visitors. We believe that might be a major factor when these sides take it to the pitch on Wednesday.

We predict a win for the hosts in their first league game of the year.

Prediction: Brest 2-1 Nice