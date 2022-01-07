Brest vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Brest resume their Ligue 1 campaign on Sunday as they host Nice at the Stade Francis-Le Blé in their first league game of 2022.

They got off to a winning start in 2022 as they recorded a 3-0 win over Bordeaux in the Coupe de France last Sunday. However, the visiting side were without some of their key players on account of COVID-19.

This will be the first game of the year for Nice. They earned a place directly in the round of 16, as Lyon and Paris FC were suspended from the competition on account of violence in the stands. They had secured a 2-1 win over Lens in their last game ahead of the winter break.

They are looking to consolidate the second spot in the league standings and are favorites against the 12th-placed hosts.

Brest vs Nice Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 27 times across all competitions and have been evenly matched with 10 wins for each side and seven games ending in a draw. Nice have been the better side in their recent meetings against the hosts with five wins in their eight games.

Brest have just one win in the same period. They last squared off in Ligue 1 action at the Allianz Riviera in October. The reverse fixture ended in a 2-1 win for the then hosts.

Brest form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Nice form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Brest vs Nice Team News

Brest

Sébastien Cibois is a long-term absentee on account of a ruptured Achilles tendon. Here are the rest of the absentees for the hosts:

Romain Del Castillo - Groin injury

Haris Belkebla - International duty (AFCON - Algeria)

Injured: Romain Del Castillo, Sebastien Cibois

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Haris Belkebla (International duty - AFCON)

Nice

Robson Bambu is the only injury concern for Les Aiglons. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visitors:

Mario Lemina - International duty (AFCON - Gabon)

Youcef Atal - International duty (AFCON - Algeria)

There have been a few cases of COVID-19 at the club but the exact number and identity of those infected has not been divulged by the club.

Injured: Robson Bambu

Doubtful: Alexis Claude Maurice

Suspended: None

Unavailable (International duty - AFCON): Mario Lemina, Youcef Atal

Brest vs Nice Predicted XI

Brest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marco Bizot; Jean-Kevin Duverne, Christophe Herelle, Lilian Brassier, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Franck Honorat, Paul Lasne, Lucien Agoume, Romain Faivre; Steve Mounie, Jeremy Le Douaron

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez; Flavius Daniliuc, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard; Calvin Stengs, Pablo Rosario, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Justin Kluivert; Kasper Dolberg, Amine Gouiri

Brest vs Nice Prediction

Nice have a great record in their travels and have recorded six wins while losing just twice. Brest have a decent record at home with three wins and three losses, so might struggle against an in-form Nice.

Nice have one of the best defensive records in the league. Thanks to their good away record, and should be able to take home three points from this game.

Prediction: Brest 1-2 Nice.

Edited by Shardul Sant