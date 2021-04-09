Brest vs Nimes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Brest host relegation-battling Nimes at the Stade Francis-Le Blé in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Les Pirates are looking to bounce back from a loss to Lorient in their last match and snap a three-game winless run.

Fifteenth in the league table with 35 points, Olivier Dall'Oglio's side are just six points clear of the drop zone now. Earlier in the season, they were comfortably in mid-table.

They gained promotion to the top-flight in 2019 and finished 14th last year, but face a tougher survival challenge this time around.

The same can be said of Nimes, who are three points off safety and third from bottom in the standings.

Les Crocodiles managed to remain in Ligue 1 by the skin of their teeth last year after the season was canceled in March due to COVID-19.

However, they may not get lucky a second time if results don't improve.

Brest vs Nimes Head-To-Head

There have been 16 previous meetings between the sides, with Brest defeating Nimes only five times but losing eight games against them.

In August last year, they met on the opening day of the season, with Nimes blowing Brest away in a 4-0 thumping.

Brest Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L

Nimes Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-L

Brest vs Nimes Team News

Brest

Christophe Herelle injured his knee over two months ago and is still recovering.

Paul Lasne had a ligament rupture at the start of April and is unlikely to return for the home stretch of the campaign.

Head coach Dall'Oglio will also be without midfielder Haris Belkebla, who received a red card in the last game against Lorient. He will serve the first of his two-game ban.

Injured: Christophe Herelle and Paul Lasne

Suspended: Haris Belkebla

Unavailable: None

💬 𝗢𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗗𝗮𝗹𝗹'𝗢𝗴𝗹𝗶𝗼: "Christophe Hérelle poursuit ses soins. Cela avance doucement. Sébastien Cibois, victime d'une grosse entorse, ne sera également pas disponible ce week-end. "#SB29NO | #TeamPirates 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/EEw21jpl8t — Stade Brestois 29 (@SB29) April 9, 2021

Nimes

The visitors boast a clean bill of health with a full squad at manager Plancque's disposal.

He will also have Lamine Fomba back from suspension as the midfielder sat out the last game due to an accumulation of cards.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Brest vs Nimes Predicted XI

Brest (4-3-3): Gautier Larsonneur; Julien Faussurier, Brendan Chardonnet, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Ludovic Baal; Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Jean Lucas, Romain Perraud; Romain Philippoteaux, Irvin Cardona, Franck Honorat.

Nimes (4-1-4-1): Baptiste Reynet; Sofiane Alakouch, Kelyan Guessoum, Naomichi Ueda, Birger Meling; Andres Cubas; Zinedine Ferhat, Lucas Deaux, Renaud Ripart, Niclas Eliasson; Moussa Kone.

Brest vs Nimes Prediction

After beating title-hopefuls Lille, Nimes were brought down to earth by Saint-Etienne in the last game.

The Pirates will feel confident in their chances, but it will be a tough encounter. We expect this match to end all square.

Prediction: Brest 1-1 Nimes