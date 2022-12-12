Brest vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | December 13, 2022

Brest will take on Osasuna at the Nou Estadi Municipal de Palamos in a friendly on Tuesday (December 13).

The La Liga side came from behind to salvage a late draw against Lorient last time out and will look to build on that.

Meanwhile, Brest find themselves scrambling for points at the wrong end of the Ligue 1 standings.

Bruno Grougi’s men are 16th in the points table, level on 13 points with 17th-placed AJ Auxerre in the final relegation spot. Brest were last in action on November 13, when they claimed a 2-1 victory over Troyes to snap their two-game winless run.

Meanwhile, Osasuna fought back from behind to claim a 1-1 draw against French outfit Lorient last time out.

They have no just one loss in their last seven games across competitions, picking up two draws and four wins, including a 4-1 victory over amateur side Fuentes in the Copa del Rey.

With 23 points from 14 games, Osasuna are seventh in La Liga, one point off sixth-placed Real Betis in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Brest vs Osasuna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Brest and Osasuna, who will both seek to begin their rivalry on a high.

Osasuna have lost just once in their last seven games across competitions, losing 2-1 loss to Barcelona on November 8.

Brest have managed just two wins in their last 13 games, losing seven and drawing three.

Osasuna are unbeaten in their last five friendlies since July, winning four and drawing one.

Brest vs Osasuna Prediction

While it's a warm-up clash ahead of the return tocompetitive football, a thrilling contest could ensue. Osasuna are in fine form in recent weeks and could build on last Saturday’s draw with a slender win.

Prediction: Brest 1-2 Osasuna

Brest vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Brest’s last seven outings.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of Osasuna’s last five games.)

