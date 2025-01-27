Brest vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2025

Brest will invite defending champions Real Madrid to the Stade du Roudourou in their final league phase match of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Both teams are assured of a place in the knockout round playoffs and a win here might seal their berth directly in the round of 16.

The hosts have won four of their last five games in all competitions. After a 2-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League last week, they overcame Le Havre 1-0 in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Ludovic Ajorque scored the only goal of the match in the 25th minute.

Real Madrid extended their winning streak in all competitions to four games on Saturday with a 3-0 away triumph over Real Valladolid in La Liga. Kylian Mbappé displayed his class and bagged a hat-trick. They hosted RB Leipzig in the Champions League last week and registered a comfortable 5-1 win.

With just three points separating fifth-placed Atletico Madrid and 18th-placed Celtic, all teams will look to conclude their league phase with a win to boost their chances of securing a direct spot in the round of 16.

Brest vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts played a Spanish team for the first time earlier this season and suffered a 3-0 away loss to Barcelona.

Madrid have met French teams 37 times and have a decent record in these meetings with 20 wins.

Brest are on a five-game winning streak at home, scoring 12 goals in these games.

Real Madrid have suffered just one loss in their last 13 games while recording 11 wins. They have scored at least three goals in 11 games during that period.

Los Blancos have suffered two losses in the Champions League this season, with both coming in their travels.

Brest vs Real Madrid Prediction

Les Pirates have suffered two losses in 2025, with both defeats coming away from home. Interestingly, they have seen conclusive results in their last 17 games, suffering seven defeats. Just one of these losses was registered at home. They have scored 10 goals in the Champions League thus far, with four being scored in three home games.

Massadio Haïdara, Julien Le Cardinal, Bradley Locko, Jonas Martin, and Jordan Amavi continue to be sidelined with injuries. Pierre Lees-Melou faces a late fitness test as he is nursing a leg injury.

Los Blancos head into the match on a four-game winning streak, scoring 17 goals, and will look to build on that form. They have a 100% record in away games in 2025, keeping two consecutive clean sheets.

Carlo Ancelotti will be without the services of Vinicius Junior, who will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, and Eduardo Camavinga remain sidelined with injuries.

The visitors have enjoyed a good goalscoring record in their recent games and should be able to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brest 1-3 Real Madrid

Brest vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

